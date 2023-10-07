Composite image shows sea ice changes in Alert, Canada

Today’s Image of the Day comes thanks to the European Space Agency and features a look at Alert, Canada through a Sentinel-1 radar composite image.

The image was created by merging three different radar scans taken over a three month period. Each month was assigned a different color to illustrate movement of ice in the Lincoln Sea: red for December, green for January, and blue for February. The unchanged landmass in the bottom left was kept gray.

Alert, Canada actually holds the title for being the northernmost permanently inhabited location on the planet. This winter, the total volume of Arctic sea ice hit record lows as a result of unusually warm temperatures.

—

By Rory Arnold, Earth.com Staff Writer

Source: ESA