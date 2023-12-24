Sea ice surrounds Newfoundland and Labrador province

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features sea ice in the waters around Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador province. The photo was captured by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station.

“The sea ice appears as a dense white mass at the top left and thins out where it meets the warmer ice-free water of the Atlantic Ocean. The crenulated boundary between sea ice and open ocean extends down the right side of the image,” said NASA.

The ice originates about 930 miles to the north near the Arctic Circle, and moves south with the Labrador Current.

“The narrow Strait of Belle Isle, named for the small island in the center of the image, guides some of the sea ice to the Gulf of St. Lawrence,” explained NASA.

“Along the way, it flows past Newfoundland, Labrador, and Belle Isle, all snow-covered in this image. For scale, Belle Isle is 18 kilometers (11 miles) long. This sea ice melts as it encounters warmer water, in this case in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, which receives outflow from the Great Lakes.”

Newfoundland and Labrador is a province in Canada, located in the easternmost part of the country. It consists of the island of Newfoundland and the mainland Labrador, to the northwest. This province is known for its rugged natural beauty, including dramatic coastlines, dense forests, and a variety of wildlife.

The region has a rich history, influenced by the indigenous peoples, as well as European explorers and settlers, particularly the British and the French.

The economy of Newfoundland and Labrador has traditionally been driven by industries such as fishing, mining, and forestry, although there has been a shift towards energy and resources in recent years. The province is also renowned for its unique cultural heritage, including music, art, and culinary traditions.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.