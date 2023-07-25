Shishaldin volcano erupts in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the Shishaldin volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, which erupted in mid-July 2023 after three years of inactivity. According to NASA, explosions from the volcano lofted ash several miles into the air.

“Mount Shishaldin is a cone-shaped stratovolcano located on Unimak Island and is one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutian arc. On July 11, the Alaska Volcano Observatory observed elevated surface temperatures and seismic activity,” explained NASA.

“Then, in the early hours of July 14, a significant explosion sent an ash cloud 6 to 7.5 miles (9 to 12 kilometers) into the air which drifted south over the Pacific Ocean. Two smaller explosions occurred on July 14 and 15, launching ash plumes about 3 miles (5 kilometers) above sea level.”

NASA noted that ash fallout from the eruptions can be seen on the southern flanks of Shishaldin. Dark streaks of volcanic mud, or labars, are also visible on the northern and southern flanks.

Shishaldin has had 24 confirmed eruptions since 1775, most of which have been relatively small, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

The image was captured on July 17, 2023 by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

