Smoke from Canadian wildfires pours over the upper Midwest

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features smoke drifting across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North and South Dakota on June 14, 2023. The photograph was captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite.

“Smoke from intense wildland fires in Canada billowed over the upper Midwest in June 2023, causing hazy skies and hazardous air quality in Canada and across several U.S. states,” said NASA.

“Air quality that day was especially poor in Minnesota. The skyline of Minneapolis was blanketed with haze, reminiscent of the skylines in major cities in the Northeast a week prior.”

“At 5 p.m. local time on June 14, air quality monitors in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and St. Cloud recorded levels deemed ‘very unhealthy’ (code purple) on the AQI scale.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

