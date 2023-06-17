 Smoke from Canadian wildfires pours over the upper Midwest • Earth.com

Smoke from Canadian wildfires pours over the upper Midwest

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features smoke drifting across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North and South Dakota on June 14, 2023. The photograph was captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite.

“Smoke from intense wildland fires in Canada billowed over the upper Midwest in June 2023, causing hazy skies and hazardous air quality in Canada and across several U.S. states,” said NASA.

“Air quality that day was especially poor in Minnesota. The skyline of Minneapolis was blanketed with haze, reminiscent of the skylines in major cities in the Northeast a week prior.”

“At 5 p.m. local time on June 14, air quality monitors in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and St. Cloud recorded levels deemed ‘very unhealthy’ (code purple) on the AQI scale.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
06-17-2023
Smoke from Canadian wildfires pours over the upper Midwest
06-16-2023
The lower Amazon River in Brazil
06-15-2023
Biparjoy may become the longest-lived cyclone in the Arabian Sea
06-14-2023
Tunulliarfik Fjord in southern Greenland 
06-13-2023
Cook Strait, New Zealand
06-12-2023
Drifting ice in the Sea of Okhotsk
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved