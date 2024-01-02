Snowshoe Lava Field in British Columbia

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the Snowshoe Lava Field in northern British Columbia. This volcanic field is part of the Mount Edziza province, a region of active and diverse volcanic activity.

The Snowshoe Lava Field is characterized by its extensive basaltic lava flows, which have contributed to the unique geological landscape of the area.

“The stratovolcanoes, cinder cones, and lava domes in this area were created in a series of eruptive cycles over several million years,” said NASA.

“The OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager-2) on Landsat 9 captured this image of the Snowshoe Lava Field and the surrounding volcanic terrain on October 26, 2023. The stratovolcano Mount Edziza, with its ice-filled summit caldera, formed around 1 million years ago.”

According to NASA, the Snowshoe Lava Field is among the younger features in the Mount Edziza volcanic complex, forming within the past 20,000 years.

“Several cinder cones punctuate its basaltic expanse, including Coffee Crater and Cocoa Crater, whose names reflect their rich brown hues. In this autumn scene, though, a dusting of white snow obscures the color of the rock.”

“This land of lava is a remote wilderness area within Mount Edziza Provincial Park. There is no vehicle access to the park, so adventurers can only access it via floatplane or on foot. The land supports wildlife such as moose, caribou, and grizzly bears, and is culturally significant to the Tahltan Nation.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

