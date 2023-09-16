The city of Dublin on Ireland's east coast 

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a Copernicus Sentinel-2 photograph of Dublin, the capital and largest city of Ireland.

“Dublin is located near the midpoint of Ireland’s east coast in the province of Leinster. The city, which covers an area of around 115 sq km, is bordered by the Dublin Mountains, a low mountain range to the south, and is surrounded by flat farmland to the north and west,” said ESA.

“The city straddles the River Liffey, which rises in the Wicklow Mountains and flows around 80 km eastwards through the city of Dublin, in which it is canalized and bordered with quays. It then empties into Dublin Bay, an arm of the Irish Sea.”

Throughout its history, Dublin has been a center for literature, arts, and culture. It has been home to notable figures like James Joyce, Samuel Beckett, and W.B. Yeats. Today, Dublin is a vibrant European capital with a mix of historic charm and modern liveliness.

There are many awe-inspiring historical sites to explore in the city, including the Dublin Castle. Dating back to the 13th century, this was the seat of English, and later British, rule in Ireland for about 700 years. Today, it’s used for state events and ceremonies.

The Christ Church Cathedral, founded around 1028, is one of Dublin’s oldest buildings. The cathedral has been a place of pilgrimage for almost 1,000 years.

Built in the 13th century, St. Patrick’s Cathedral is the largest cathedral in Ireland. It’s famously associated with Jonathan Swift, who was the dean from 1713 to 1745.

“Dublin is also home to the Guinness Storehouse, which covers seven floors surrounding a glass atrium shaped in the form of a pint of Guinness. The seventh floor houses the Gravity Bar with spectacular views of Dublin,” noted ESA.

Dublin boasts a variety of green spaces, both within its city limits and in the surrounding areas. These parks and gardens offer residents and visitors a place for recreation and a break from urban life.

Phoenix Park is one of the largest urban parks in Europe. It is home to the Dublin Zoo, numerous monuments, sports fields, and a herd of wild deer.

St. Stephen’s Green is located in the city center. This Victorian park has beautifully landscaped gardens, ponds, a playground, and a bandstand for live performances.

Iveagh Gardens is a centrally located, lesser-known park which offers a quiet refuge. Often referred to as Dublin’s “secret garden,” it features a beautiful cascade, sunken lawns, and a maze.

Image Credit: ESA

