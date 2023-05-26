 The city of Seoul, South Korea  • Earth.com

The city of Seoul, South Korea 

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency  features Seoul, the capital city of South Korea, and its surroundings. The image was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on February 21, 2023.

“Situated some 50 km south of the North Korean border, the metropolitan area of Seoul appears as the grey area in the centre of the image,” says ESA.

“The Han River runs through the city, and to the right of the image it can be seen partly covered by ice. It is one of the biggest rivers in the Korean peninsula. It flows westward through Seoul into the Yellow Sea, named so because of the yellowish sand that colours its water.”

“Seoul is surrounded by forested mountains, which appear brown in this wintery image. Bukhansan National Park lies just north of the city. The park is like an island, acting as a big green lung for the surrounding urban environment.”

Image Credit: ESA 

By Chrissy Sexton, Earth.com Editor

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

05-26-2023 
