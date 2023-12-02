Tutuila in the American Samoa archipelago 

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission view of Tutuila, a tropical island in the American Samoa archipelago.

American Samoa is an unincorporated territory of the United States located in the South Pacific Ocean. It consists of five main islands and two atolls. The largest and most populous island is Tutuila, where Pago Pago, the capital city, is situated.

The eastern part of the chain of islands forms the American Samoa, while the western part forms the independent state of Samoa.

Tutuila Island is known for its rugged terrain, lush landscapes, and deep harbors. It’s the economic and political center of American Samoa, with the majority of the population residing here. The island’s geography features volcanic peaks, with Mount Alava and Matafao Peak being the highest points, offering stunning views and rich biodiversity.

American Samoa as a whole has a unique blend of American and Samoan culture. The territory maintains traditional Samoan customs, making it a fascinating place for cultural studies. The economy primarily revolves around fishing and the services sector, with canned tuna being a significant export.

The National Park of American Samoa, partly located on Tutuila, helps preserve the tropical rainforests, coral reefs, and Samoan culture. This park is unique because it’s one of the only national parks in the United States that’s leased rather than owned by the government, reflecting the strong communal land traditions of Samoa.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.