Typhoon Lan makes landfall in western Japan 

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Typhoon Lan as it approached Japan – just days after Typhoon Khanun battered Okinawa and other Japanese islands.

“Less than one week after Typhoon Khanun charted a zigzagging course toward southern Japan, the country was preparing for yet another major storm—Typhoon Lan,” said NASA.

“The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite acquired the image at 1:30 p.m. local time (04:30 Universal Time) on August 14, 2023.”

“Around that time, winds were sustained at about 160 kilometers (100 miles) per hour – the equivalent of a category-2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale.”

According to Reuters, mearly 800 flights were cancelled and tens of thousands of homes lost power as Typhoon Lan made landfall in western Japan early on Tuesday.

The news outlet said that Typhoon Lan made landfall at the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture about 250 miles southwest of Tokyo.

Reuters also reported that the central Tokai region was expected to get about 13.8 inches of rainfall within just 24 hours, which is nearly three times the average rainfall for the month of August.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

