Adding coffee grounds during the construction process could reinforce buildings

Every day, countless cups of coffee leave behind piles of waste and grounds that often end up in landfills. People around the globe are seeking ways to reduce this organic trash, and construction researchers have identified a method that may give old coffee grounds a second life.

By finding innovative solutions, they are turning waste into a tool for advancing sustainability across industries, addressing the issue of waste management, and offering benefits to industries beyond the coffee sector.

By reimagining a common byproduct, scientists are opening doors to more sustainable and practical applications for organic waste, thereby transforming a problem into a valuable resource, which could redefine how organic waste is utilized.

Turning coffee grounds into stronger concrete

RMIT University engineer Dr. Rajeev Roychand and his colleagues have demonstrated that processing leftover coffee grounds can make concrete significantly stronger.

To unlock these benefits, researchers placed coffee waste in a low-oxygen environment and heated it to over 350 °F (about 660 °F). This heating method, called pyrolysis, changes the grounds into a carbon-rich material.

The treatment alters the coffee grounds at a molecular level, transforming them into a material that integrates well with concrete. More importantly, it enables the production of stronger concrete with reduced environmental impacts.

Why pyrolysis is key

Pyrolysis involves heating organic matter in the absence of oxygen. When coffee waste is treated with this process at 350 °C, it transforms into a substance known as biochar, which carries the advantage of being able to bond effectively with cement.

In general, the construction industry has long faced challenges with resource consumption, particularly related to sand extraction.

Using biochar derived from coffee can replace a portion of the sand that goes into concrete, thus lowering demand for natural sand.

This process not only lessens dependency on finite resources but also aligns with the growing push for sustainable construction practices.

The pyrolyzed coffee biochar creates a porous structure that improves the way concrete holds together under stress.

This method provides a dual benefit: finding a productive use for waste while simultaneously addressing the ecological impacts of sand extraction.

Reducing organic waste and emissions

Experts estimate that global coffee consumption generates around 10 billion kilograms (22 billion pounds) of spent grounds each year. Much of this waste takes up precious space in landfills, while also releasing methane and carbon dioxide.

Methane is considered to be a more harmful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period. Hence, diverting this waste toward sustainable uses could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Ultimately, with coffee consumption so widespread, even small changes in recycling practices could have far-reaching effects on the environment.

“The disposal of organic waste poses an environmental challenge as it emits large amounts of greenhouse gases,” said Roychand. By recycling coffee grounds, researchers hope to mitigate these environmental impacts while improving concrete’s quality.

Indigenous perspective on sustainability

“Inspiration for my research, from an Indigenous perspective, involves Caring for Country,” said RMIT engineer and co-researcher Dr. Shannon Kilmartin-Lynch.

Sustainable practices that keep organic waste from landfills can protect ecosystems, minimize pollution, and preserve natural resources.

This philosophy integrates cultural respect for the environment with cutting-edge engineering techniques. Using coffee biochar in construction aligns with this idea of managing resources more responsibly.

Will this really work?

The coffee-biochar blend requires further testing to confirm its performance over extended periods. Scientists want to know how it stands up to water exposure, freeze-and-thaw cycles, and constant use.

These durability tests will help determine whether biochar-infused concrete can meet the rigorous demands of modern infrastructure projects.

They are also planning to work with different types of organic waste (like wood scraps, food leftovers, and agricultural byproducts) to see if these can also be converted into materials that improve concrete’s structural properties.

These assessments are critical for determining whether the material can be used in large-scale construction projects.

The research team is committed to exploring the practicality of biochar-based concrete under real-world conditions to ensure its reliability and safety.

Future of coffee grounds and concrete

As buildings rise and infrastructure expands, the search for more sustainable practices will become even more urgent. This approach of adding coffee biochar to concrete could contribute to the circular economy.

Transforming a problematic waste into a valuable input, is the first push of many required to reduce reliance on raw materials such as natural sand.

The example of this approach sets the stage for industries to adopt similar methods, encouraging broader adoption of waste-to-resource strategies.

Such actions promise to lessen the environmental strain while boosting the long-term resilience of construction methods.

Through continued collaboration between scientists, policymakers, and businesses, innovations like this have the potential to reshape the way we think about resources.

By connecting waste management to infrastructure, this research could redefine sustainability in the modern era.

The research findings were published in the Journal of Cleaner Production.

