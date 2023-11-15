Air pollution exposure in the womb harms offspring reproductive health

Air pollution, typically associated with respiratory issues, is now being linked to potential harms in reproductive health, according to new research from Rutgers University. This discovery adds a new layer of concern regarding the impact of air pollution on human health.

Air pollution and reproductive health

The study conducted by Rutgers researchers examined air pollution data in relation to reproductive development markers in infancy. Focusing on anogenital distance (AGD), a key measure of prenatal hormonal exposure, the study aimed to uncover how air pollutants might affect this aspect of development.

Emily Barrett is a professor in the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the Rutgers School of Public Health and the lead author of the study. She highlighted the importance of their findings.

“These findings suggest air pollution may interfere with normal hormone activity during critical periods of prenatal and early infant development, and we suspect that disruption may have long-term consequences for reproductive health,” Barrett stated.

This revelation points to a hidden aspect of air pollution’s impact, extending beyond immediate respiratory concerns.

Anogenital distance (AGD)

AGD, the distance between the genitals and the anus, is a significant indicator of prenatal hormonal exposure. Researchers have linked alterations in AGD to hormone levels, semen quality, fertility issues, and reproductive disorders in adults.

In animal research, AGD is a standard measure for assessing developmental toxicity of pollutants, particularly on the reproductive system. Reduced AGD in male offspring, for instance, indicates disruption in fetal testosterone production caused by toxic exposure.

The Infant Development and Environment Study (TIDES)

To explore these findings in humans, Barrett and colleagues used data from TIDES, a longitudinal study initiated in 2010 across four U.S. cities. This study involved measuring AGD in children at birth and at one year for boys.

Researchers compared the TIDES data with levels of nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter (PM2.5). These particles are produced from burning gasoline, oil, diesel, and wood. An air pollution monitoring system tracked pollution levels in the residential areas of TIDES participants during pregnancy.

Air pollution, reproductive health, and AGD

The researchers found a correlation between exposure to air pollution during critical developmental periods and AGD. Higher exposure to PM2.5 during crucial developmental stages associated male infants with shorter AGD.

These findings suggest multiple developmental stages where the reproductive system may be vulnerable to air pollution. This highlights the potential for long-term health impacts due to exposure to certain air pollutants.

Trojan horse effect of PM2.5

Barrett describes PM2.5 as a “trojan horse” that can carry harmful metals such as cadmium and lead, known for disrupting endocrine functions.

“When these disruptors interfere with the body’s hormones, the result could be lifelong impacts on our health, from cancer risks to impaired ability to conceive a child,” Barrett explains.

In summary, the Rutgers study offers a crucial insight into the hidden dangers of air pollution, particularly regarding reproductive health. It underscores the need for more rigorous environmental protections and public health policies to mitigate the impact of air pollution on human health, especially during critical developmental stages.

The full study was published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

