Alien worlds: Unraveling the mysteries of exoplanets

In the vast expanse of our universe, with its billions of stars and galaxies, the discovery of over 5,000 exoplanets has led scientists to a compelling realization: there is no such thing as an “ordinary” planet. These distant worlds, far removed from our own, challenge our understanding of outer space.

First exoplanet with a Sun-like star

It was 1995 when astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz stumbled upon 51 Pegasi b, the first exoplanet found orbiting a Sun-like star. “The discovery rocked the astronomical world as its characteristics did not fit into the theory of planetary formation at the time,” recalls the European Space Agency.

This “hot Jupiter” orbits its star in a mere four days. The planet is tidally locked, forever showing its same face to its star. Adding to the allure, water particles were detected in its atmosphere by 2017.

First exoplanet with an atmosphere

The art of exoplanet detection evolved, and by 1999, HD 209458 b was discovered using the transit method. As a planet transits or passes in front of its star, the starlight gets absorbed by particles in the atmosphere.

The historical moment came when the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope measured the atmosphere’s composition, marking it the first of its kind. This exoplanet, later revisited by ESA’s Cheops mission in 2020, has a remarkably dark and cloudless atmosphere.

First exoplanet to be photographed

Direct imaging, another method of detecting exoplanets, introduced us to the enigmatic 2M1207b. This heavyweight, boasting five times the mass of Jupiter, orbits a brown dwarf at a staggering distance, equivalent to 55 times that from Earth to the Sun.

This exoplanet proudly claimed its title as the first directly imaged planet, courtesy of the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in 2004.

First exoplanet orbiting two stars

Our universe thrives on variety. Some exoplanets, like Kepler 16b, orbit not one, but two stars. This gaseous entity, slightly smaller than Saturn, revolves around a binary star system. Each star is less massive than our Sun, one significantly more so than the other.

First exoplanet with a deformed shape

WASP-103b defies our understanding of planetary shapes. With a mass 1.5 times that of Jupiter, it’s squeezed into an elongated, rugby ball-like form due to intense gravitational interactions with its star. As it whirls around its star in less than a day, it appears to be gradually distancing itself.

First terrestrial exoplanet

CoRoT-7b is an example of terrestrial planets, but it is a far cry from Earth. Larger by half and six times heavier, its days are molten, and nights, bitterly cold. An unforgiving landscape with no discovered atmosphere to buffer the heat.

First exoplanet with traces of CO2

The advent of the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope escalated exoplanet studies. Its keen eyes discerned traces of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of WASP-39 b – the first-ever confirmation of this molecule on an exoplanet.

First exoplanets orbiting a pulsar

The pulsar PSR B1257+12 revealed a surprise – two planets in its vicinity. Pulsars, magnetized neutron stars emitting strong radiation, are incredibly precise in their rotations. However, discrepancies in this pulsar’s emission led scientists to its planetary companions.

First synchronized exoplanets

Diversity reigns supreme in the universe, even in planetary systems. A rhythmic dance is on display around the star TOI-178. Five of its six planets have synchronized orbits, moving in a captivating 18:9:6:4:3 pattern. To an observer, they align at regular intervals, presenting a celestial ballet.

These discoveries highlight the boundless mysteries of our universe. Each exoplanet, with its unique story, pushes the boundaries of our knowledge. As the European Space Agency notes, the exoplanet realm continually challenges our comprehension of the cosmos.

Image Credit: ESA

