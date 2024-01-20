Alpine glaciers will lose half of their volume by 2050 no matter what humans do

Alpine glaciers are set to lose at least a third of their volume by 2050, regardless of any immediate halt in global warming, according to scientists from the University of Lausanne and international collaborators.

This startling projection about the future of Alpine glaciers is the result of advanced computer modeling and artificial intelligence.

The team developed a computer model that uses machine-learning algorithms and climate data. The model predicts a minimum reduction of 34% in the ice volume of the European Alps by 2050.

This disturbing prediction holds true for Alpine glaciers even under the most optimistic scenario where global warming ceases instantly.

Alarming discovery about Alpine glaciers

Modeling glaciers is highly challenging over the next few decades, because creating models correctly is a big issue due to the amount of variables and uncertainty involved.

“This is unfortunate, because we really want to know what is going to happen on that timescale, as it will directly affect our lives, homes and jobs,” explain the authors.

“We present a new modeling approach, taking advantage of new data and machine-learning methods, that allows us to set our model up much more effectively.”

The study focused on how much ice will be lost in the European Alps between now and 2050, even if the climate does not change further.

The team discovered that at least one-third of the ice will be lost, come what may. Even the largest glacier fronts will retreat by several kilometers.

The projections are based on the premise that the inertia in the climate-glacier system would continue to affect the glaciers despite a halt in warming.

A more dire scenario unfolds when considering the current trajectory of climate change.

Without significant intervention, almost half (46%) of the Alps’ ice volume is projected to vanish by 2050, following the melting trend observed over the last two decades.

The situation appears even more alarming when looking at data from just the past ten years, which suggests a potential loss of up to 65% of the ice volume.

New perspective on short-term impacts

The study is distinct from traditional models in its focus on the near future, specifically the year 2050. By concentrating on this shorter timeframe, the research brings the consequences of climate change into a more immediate perspective.

These findings raise some very difficult questions about the world our children will inherit and the potential impacts on future events, such as the 2038 Winter Olympics in Switzerland.

The implications of such significant ice loss are profound, affecting not just the landscape but also water reserves, infrastructure, and the population.

Samuel Cook, a researcher at UNIL and the first author of the study, emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“The data used to build the scenarios stop in 2022, a year that was followed by an exceptionally hot summer. It is therefore likely that the situation will be even worse than the one we present,” said Cook.

The role of artificial intelligence

The use of artificial intelligence in this study marks a significant advancement in climate modeling.

The deep-learning methods allowed the model to assimilate physical concepts and interpret real climate and glaciological data more effectively.

This innovative approach enables more accurate predictions and a clearer understanding of the impending challenges posed by climate change.

“Machine learning is revolutionizing the integration of complex data into our models,” noted study co-author Professor Guillaume Jouvet.

“This essential step, previously notoriously complicated and computationally expensive, is now becoming more accurate and efficient.”

More about the Alps

As discussed above, The Alps, Europe’s great mountain range, extend across eight countries, creating a natural barrier and a stunning landscape recognized worldwide.

Within this range, glaciers form a key component, their icy expanse offering both beauty and vital ecological functions.

Alpine glaciers in Europe

These glaciers originate from layers of snow that accumulate over time, compacting into dense, moving ice. They shape the Alps’ geography, carving deep valleys and sharp peaks, a process that has been ongoing for millennia.

The resulting landscape is not only a magnet for tourists and adventure seekers but also a testament to nature’s sculpting prowess.

The glaciers of the Alps serve as crucial water reservoirs for Europe. They store precipitation in the form of ice and release it slowly, feeding rivers and lakes.

This meltwater is indispensable for agriculture, hydroelectric power, and as a source of drinking water for millions of people living in and around the Alpine region.

Alpine glaciers as climate change indicators

Glaciers in the Alps are key indicators of climate change. As temperatures rise, these glaciers are receding at an alarming rate, providing visible evidence of the planet’s warming.

This retreat affects not just the scenic beauty of the Alps but also has far-reaching impacts on water availability, biodiversity, and the region’s ecology.

The cultural significance of these glaciers is profound. For centuries, they have featured in the folklore, art, and literature of the Alpine countries, shaping the cultural identity of the region.

They also play a major role in the local economy, attracting skiers, hikers, and mountaineers, contributing significantly to the tourism industry.

Implications and conservation efforts

Unfortunately, as discussed in depth above, the future of these magnificent glaciers is under threat. Climate change poses the biggest challenge, with predictions suggesting that many of the glaciers could disappear by the year 2050.

This loss would drastically alter the Alpine landscape and disrupt the delicate environmental balance.

In response, there are various initiatives and scientific studies aimed at understanding and mitigating the impact of glacier retreat.

Conservation efforts, sustainable tourism practices, and international cooperation are essential to preserve these natural wonders.

In summary, the Alps and their glaciers are integral to the environmental health, cultural heritage, and economic vitality of the region.

Preserving them is critical for maintaining the unique beauty and biodiversity of the Alps and ensuring a sustainable future for the generations to come.

The study is published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.





