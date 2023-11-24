Ultra-high-energy cosmic ray, named 'Amaterasu,' baffles astronomers

A recent scientific discovery could be straight out of a science fiction novel. Researchers involved in the Telescope Array experiment have identified an extraordinarily energetic cosmic ray. This particle, named “Amaterasu,” originated from outside our galaxy and boasts an energy level of approximately 240 exa-electron volts (EeV).

Despite its remarkable detection, the analysis reveals that the direction from which this cosmic ray arrived does not align with any discernible source.

Cosmic rays are not just particles from space; they are energetic charged particles that come from both galactic and extragalactic sources. Among these, the extremely high-energy cosmic rays are particularly rare and fascinating.

These rays can possess energy levels greater than 10^18 electron volts (EeV), a figure that is about a million times higher than the energy achievable by the most powerful human-made accelerators.

The Telescope Array experiment

Associate Professor Toshihiro Fujii is from the Graduate School of Science and Nambu Yoichiro Institute of Theoretical and Experimental Physics at Osaka Metropolitan University. Since 2008, Professor Fujii, alongside an international team, has been at the forefront of the Telescope Array experiment.

This experiment involves a cosmic ray detector comprising 507 scintillator surface stations spread over an area of 700 square kilometers in Utah, United States. On May 27, 2021, this team made a groundbreaking discovery: they detected a particle with an energy level of 244 EeV.

“When I first discovered this ultra-high-energy cosmic ray, I thought there must have been a mistake, as it showed an energy level unprecedented in the last 3 decades,” Professor Fujii remarked.

The Amaterasu particle

This newly detected particle has been named “Amaterasu,” after the sun goddess in Shinto religion, who is believed to have played a crucial role in the creation of Japan.

The Amaterasu particle’s energy level is comparable to the “Oh-My-God” particle, which held the record for the most energetic cosmic ray with an estimated energy of 320 EeV when detected in 1991.

Significance of the Amaterasu particle

The discovery of the Amaterasu particle raises numerous questions: What is its origin? What type of particle is it? Unfortunately, these questions remain unanswered.

As mentioned previously, no astronomical object corresponding to the direction from which the cosmic ray originated has been identified. This suggests the possibility of unknown astronomical phenomena or novel physical origins that extend beyond the current Standard Model of particle physics.

Ongoing research

Professor Fujii and his team are committed to continuing their research with the Telescope Array experiment. They are also involved in an upgraded experiment, known as TAx4, which promises four times the sensitivity of the current setup. Along with next-generation observatories, these advancements will aid in a more detailed investigation into the source of this extremely energetic particle.

In summary, the Amaterasu particle not only challenges our understanding of cosmic rays but also opens the door to potentially revolutionary discoveries in astrophysics and particle physics. As researchers continue to unravel the mysteries of these high-energy particles, we may be on the verge of uncovering new aspects of our universe, far beyond what we currently comprehend.

