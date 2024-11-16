Animals, possibly even insects, have emotions

In a refreshing attempt to understanding animal consciousness and emotions, a group of researchers from various disciplines have come together to share their thoughts.

The research team was led by Dr. Marcela Benítez, assistant professor of anthropology at Emory University.

“As far as we know, this is the first assessment of how animal behavior researchers across a range of disciplines think about emotions and consciousness in non-human animals,” said Professor Benítez.

Quantifying animal emotions

The research shows that a majority of the researchers ascribed emotions to non-human primates (98%), mammals (89%), birds (78%), and even to octopus, squids, and cuttlefish (72%), and fish (53%).

Incredibly, sentiments are even expressed towards invertebrates (71%) and insects (67%).

Anthromorphism – projecting human experiences onto animals – and anthropodenial – the denial of any human characteristics in animals – were identified as hazards in animal behavioral research.

Surprisingly, 89% of the respondents thought anthropodenial was more problematic compared to only 49% who thought anthromorphism posed a risk. “That seems like a significant shift,” said Professor Benítez.

History of animal emotion studies

The question of whether animals experience emotions has kept thinkers busy since Aristotle and Descartes.

Charles Darwin also addressed this topic, writing that “the lower animals, like man, manifestly feel pleasure and pain, happiness and misery.”

However, mid-20th-century behavioral theorists dismissed the study of animal emotions since these feelings were seen as scientifically unquantifiable.

The study of animal cognition

The late primatologist Frans de Waal, an emeritus professor of psychology at Emory, revolutionized the study of animal cognition through his profound studies.

“Frans de Waal definitely helped kick open the door,” said Benítez, crediting him for enabling new scientists to question the inner lives of animals.

Matthew Zipple, a neurobiologist at Cornell University’s Laboratory for Animal Social Evolution and Recognition, is the paper’s first author. Emory postdoctoral fellow Mackenzie Webster and philosopher Caleb Hazelwood were also part of the team.

Professor Benítez, whose research focuses on cooperation and other social behaviors in capuchin monkeys, recognizes the influence of de Waal’s work in her career.

“A key component of cooperation often involves forming emotional bonds with one another. So, I can’t shy away from considering emotions in my research,” she said.

Survey on animal emotions

To examine researchers’ perceptions on animal emotions, Professor Benítez and her team developed a meticulous survey that was distributed to graduate school programs in animal behavior research across various disciplines.

The respondents included several specialities – behavioral ecologists, evolutionary biologists, neuroscientists, cognitive psychologists, biological psychologists, and more.

Challenges in defining emotion in animals

Towards the end of the survey, respondents were asked to define “emotion.”

“I don’t have a clear definition either,” said Benítez. “I see emotions as a sort of internal process in responding to external stimuli that has an impact on how a situation is perceived. I go to the most basic definition because that allows us to explore that capacity in non-human primates.”

Animal studies present unique challenges. A key issue in lab experiments is replicating the animal’s natural environment. In the wild, it’s difficult to design and control the experiment.

Innovative solutions for age-old challenges

Professor Benítez is pioneering a new approach to bridge this gap. She co-directs the Capuchins de Taboga Costa Rica project, which studies both captive and wild capuchins.

Her team is using AI techniques, facial recognition software, and touch screen computers on presentation platforms in the wild to better understand capuchin monkey behavior.

Ethical implications of animal studies

The exploration of animal consciousness and emotions extends beyond the realms of science and ethics, challenging the moral considerations and treatment of animals across various settings.

Researchers must navigate complex ethical terrains, balancing scientific inquiry with the welfare and respectful treatment of the animals involved.

The understanding that animals might possess emotions akin to humans necessitates humane treatment protocols and raises questions about the ethical implications of using animals in research, entertainment, and agriculture.

As research in this field progresses, there remains an ongoing dialogue regarding the responsibility of scientists to advocate for policies that protect animal rights while advancing scientific knowledge.

The future of animal emotion research

Looking ahead, the future of animal emotion research promises to integrate even more advanced methodologies and cross-disciplinary collaborations that push the boundaries of our understanding.

As AI and machine learning continue to evolve, these technologies offer new ways of analyzing and interpreting animal behaviors at unprecedented scales, providing deeper insights into their emotional lives.

Additionally, promoting collaborations between behavioral scientists, technologists, ethicists, and policymakers can help develop innovative approaches that are scientifically rigorous and ethically sound.

Embracing these future directions can drive the field toward more holistic understandings of non-human animals, ultimately transforming how society views and interacts with the animal kingdom.

“We’ve only scratched the surface of exploring what animals are capable of experiencing,” said Professor Benítez.

“Understanding the evolution of emotions is integral to understanding our own ancestry. In what ways are we a unique species? It’s an exciting time as new methods may help us better understand how an animal may be feeling and how that links to the decisions they make.”

The study is published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

