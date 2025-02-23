Animals secretly reshape landscapes in powerful ways

Animals are not just wandering around aimlessly. They’re rearranging dirt, redirecting water, and influencing ecosystems in ways that scientists once considered impossible.

New research reveals that animals of all shapes and sizes make surprising contributions to landscape formation. The sheer variety of these living movers and shakers has never been so carefully documented.

According to Professor Gemma Harvey, a geography specialist at Queen Mary University of London, this comprehensive look at animals as engineers changes how we view habitat dynamics.

Professor Harvey worked alongside collaborators in an effort to pinpoint exactly where and how these organisms move sediment, build structures, or alter waterways.

Animals reshaping landscapes

Scientists first noticed beaver dams having a major impact on river flow and wetland formation decades ago. They observed notable changes in water chemistry, fish populations, and flood patterns.

Since then, additional discoveries have spotlighted unexpected players like ants, hippos, and a wide range of fish species. Each creature modifies its surroundings in a specific way by shifting soil, building mounds, or even rerouting stream channels.

The research team gathered data on 603 distinct species, genera, or families that measurably change the earth’s surface.

The experts calculated that at least 76,000 gigajoules of energy are channeled into shaping landscapes every year, putting these activities on par with enormous flood events.

This figure is almost certainly on the lower side, because many regions such as tropical zones remain understudied. Many of these ecosystems are home to countless organisms that have yet to be fully documented.

A closer look at insects

Termites stand out for constructing intricate networks of mounds, sometimes visible over large distances. Their excavation and relocation of soil alter drainage, create microhabitats, and may even influence plant growth patterns.

Ants also manipulate their environment with small yet frequent digs that reshape the topsoil. This has implications for water infiltration and nutrient cycling – two factors that determine how plants thrive or struggle.

Fish and flowing waters

Salmon rearrange the gravel in streams when they prepare spawning sites, creating areas known as redds. This digging changes sediment composition, oxygen flow, and even nutrient distribution.

Other fish, such as certain species of catfish, disturb riverbeds while feeding or nesting. The effects can ripple out, sometimes encouraging different plants and invertebrates to settle in the newly created pockets of calm or fast water.

Losing animals could disrupt landscapes

The study reveals that nearly 30% of these identified species are rare, endemic, or threatened. If these animals disappear, their unique ways of moving earth and water could disappear along with them.

Environmental groups often focus on big predators or charismatic mammals, but these natural shapers deserve attention too. A collapse in their activities might lead to significant shifts in erosion, habitat formation, and nutrient flow.

Strategies for restoration

Projects that introduce or protect earth-moving species are gaining momentum, especially in places grappling with flooding and soil erosion. By giving these organisms room to be productive, communities might tap into a natural way to slow down water or stabilize fragile ground.

Conservationists have looked at rewilding efforts involving beavers in various U.S. states. The results hint that their dam-building can help recharge aquifers and keep precious water from draining away too quickly.

Viewing animal landscapes from above

Advanced satellite data has opened our eyes to the large-scale patterns created by species like termites. Their sprawling mounds can sometimes stretch for hundreds of miles, forming patchwork landscapes that affect everything from water runoff to vegetation growth.

High-resolution imagery also shows how animals alter terrain in desert regions and mountainous areas. Such observations confirm that our planet’s architecture is shaped by claws, mandibles, and hooves as much as by wind or rain.

Healthier landscapes for the future

Conserving these animal-engineered systems may become a critical part of climate resilience strategies. They offer a low-cost way to manage floods, maintain fertile soils, and preserve the diverse habitats that humans rely on.

Studies suggest that reintroducing certain species or encouraging their return could be more effective than large-scale engineering fixes. There is growing optimism that these surprising architects might help us secure healthier landscapes for the future.

“This research shows that the role of animals in shaping Earth’s landscapes is much more significant that previously recognized,” noted Professor Harvey.

Experts suspect that losing certain species might disrupt vital processes, including how wetlands form and how soils develop.

Further research is needed

Large-scale community engagement could encourage solutions that blend nature’s own building crews into restoration projects. Whether it’s constructing wetlands or improving soil quality, allowing animals to continue their ancient routines might cut costs and preserve biodiversity.

Some regions have already embraced these approaches, but further research is needed to confirm their long-term viability. More insights will likely emerge as technology helps us keep an eye on these ecosystem architects from space.

Moving ahead, scientists aim to map more species that churn soil, channel water, or shape habitats in overlooked corners of the planet. These efforts may add fresh scientific insights that see animals not only for their beauty, but also for their indispensable role in steadily shaping our world.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

