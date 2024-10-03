Asteroid Psyche is worth $10,000-quadrillion for whoever can mine it

Meandering between Mars and Jupiter, an asteroid named Psyche holds an estimated worth of a staggering $10,000 quadrillion.

This giant space rock is so incredibly valuable that it dwarfs the entire global economy many times over. Understandably, this has sparked buzz among scientists and space enthusiasts alike.

Psyche Mission will study the asteroid

At the forefront of research to study the Psyche asteroid in depth is Dr. Katherine de Kleer from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

Her research could potentially reshape our understanding of planetary cores and the early days of our cosmic neighborhood.

In October 2023, NASA, with the support of Dr. de Kleer and her team at Caltech, launched the Psyche Mission.

This venture seeks to distinguish facts from fable about this unique asteroid, providing us with a peep into its enigmatic core and potentially solving astronomical conundrums that kept us stumped for centuries.

Why is the Psyche asteroid so valuable?

So, why all the hullabaloo about Psyche? Primarily composed of metals — mainly iron and nickel — this asteroid stands out in a universe where most asteroids are made of rock or ice.

This kind of composition signals that it could be an exposed core of a protoplanet, a core piece in the cosmic jigsaw puzzle that maps the formation of planets.

Spanning around 124 miles in diameter, Psyche resides in the asteroid belt, an extensive ring teeming with over a million rocks orbiting the sun between Mars and Jupiter.

Its metallic composition not only tickles scientific curiosity but also sets the cash-registers ringing, triggering discussions about the future of space exploration and resource utilization.

Closer look at Psyche’s surface

To genuinely comprehend Psyche’s surface, the research team had to go beyond the typical single-pixel infrared images obtained from Earth.

That’s where Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) based in Chile stepped in. Using ALMA’s 66 radio telescopes, the team crafted a detailed temperature map offering a much clearer picture of Psyche’s nature.

In the words of Saverio Cambioni, a researcher at Caltech, the high-resolution imaging revealed that “at least 30% of Psyche’s surface is metal.”

The presence of metallic grains throughout its rocky surface was another significant finding. However, as Cambioni observes, differentiating between different types of landscapes on this asteroid remains a challenge.

Challenging existing beliefs

These discoveries have led to some intriguing questions, challenging the traditional belief that Psyche is purely made of metal.

Dr. de Kleer ponders upon these findings saying, “We’ve known for many years that objects in this class are not, in fact, solid metal, but what they are and how they formed is still an enigma.”

The new data has now led scientists to consider alternative origins for Psyche, opening new pathways to comprehend the processes that shaped our solar system.

The analysis of Psyche’s thermal inertia — the rate at which it gains or loses heat — bowled over the research team, revealing interesting tidbits about its surface properties.

They found Psyche’s thermal emission to be only 60% of what would be expected from a standard surface with a similar thermal inertia.

This proposes that its surface is indeed dense or conductive, indicating a significant metallic presence.

Goals of the Psyche Mission

The Psyche spacecraft is on its route, set to land on its destination in 2026. It carries an array of sophisticated tools designed to examine the asteroid’s surface, composition, and magnetic field.

Over 21 months, the mission aims to gather enough data to determine if Psyche is indeed a planetary core or something entirely unprecedented.

Should Psyche prove to be the exposed core of a protoplanet, it would be akin to peeking into Earth’s heart — something we haven’t been able to do till date.

This can potentially fill in crucial gaps in our knowledge of how planets develop their layered structures.

Why should we care?

The Psyche mission, using the most advanced technology that scientists currently have at their disposal, will answer questions like ‘Could we one day mine asteroids for resources?’ or ‘What secrets does Psyche hide about our own planet?’ not only push our scientific understanding but also ignite our imaginations.

Discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis in 1852 and named after the Greek goddess of the soul, Psyche could indeed touch the “soul” of planetary science by revealing secrets tucked away for eons.

Methods developed in the course of studying Psyche are already being put to test on other celestial objects.

The team plans to use these techniques to study other large asteroids, potentially leading to new revelations about our solar system’s building blocks.

The exploration into Psyche has been facilitated by a related project led by Michael Shepard at Bloomsburg University, combining data from different telescopes to pin down Psyche’s size, shape, and orientation.

The findings from this mission could redefine our perception of planetary formation, chart the course for future explorations, and perhaps even provide a blueprint for the future utilization of space resources.

The full study was published in the Planetary Science Journal.

