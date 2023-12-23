Astonishing galaxy displaying "forbidden light" captured by Hubble

The universe is a treasure trove of wonders, and one of its sparkling jewels is the spiral galaxy MCG-01-24-014. Located approximately 275 million light-years from Earth, this galaxy is a mesmerizing spiral of cosmic beauty.

MCG-01-24-014, seen in this image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, also harbors a powerhouse at its core. It contains an active galactic nucleus (AGN), making it a part of the intriguing Type-2 Seyfert galaxy classification.

Quasars and Seyfert galaxies

Seyfert galaxies, nestled alongside quasars in the celestial tapestry, represent a significant group within the AGN family.

Understanding AGNs can be a complex affair, but here’s a simpler breakdown: Seyfert galaxies, including MCG-01-24-014, are usually closer to our home galaxy and have AGNs that blend subtly with their stellar backgrounds.

Quasars, on the other hand, are the luminous beacons of distant corners of the universe, with AGNs that often eclipse their host galaxies in brightness.

The story of Seyfert galaxies and quasars doesn’t end here. Both categories have their own subcategories, with Seyfert galaxies primarily divided into Type-1 and Type-2.

The key to differentiating these types lies in their spectral signatures – the rainbow-like patterns created when galaxy light is dissected into its component colors.

Forbidden emission lines in this galaxy

Type-2 Seyfert galaxies, like MCG-01-24-014, emit an intriguing type of light known as ‘forbidden’ emission lines.

These emissions challenge our understanding of light and its interaction with matter. In essence, spectra form because atoms and molecules absorb and emit light at very specific wavelengths, governed by the rules of quantum physics.

These rules state that electrons, the tiny particles orbiting atomic nuclei, can only exist at certain energy levels, corresponding to the specific colors of light they absorb or emit.

Quantum physics and the cosmos

But here’s the twist: forbidden emission lines are, by Earth-based quantum physics standards, highly improbable – so much so that they’re often dismissed in laboratory settings.

However, the cosmos plays by different rules. In the highly energetic core of a Seyfert galaxy, these ‘forbidden’ emissions find their stage, defying our earthly expectations and shining their unique light across the vast expanse of space.

In summary, the spiral galaxy MCG-01-24-014 is a fascinating subject of study that challenges our understanding of the universe, reminding us that space is a realm where the impossible often becomes possible.

