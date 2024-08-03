Atlantic current system may collapse by 2037

Forecasts reveal a foreboding specter: the potential collapse of a pivotal system of Atlantic Ocean currents within the next decade and a half.

This phenomenon carries the power to drastically redefine our planet’s weather and climate patterns, with far-reaching consequences for ecosystems and human societies.

This report paints a sobering panorama of a future where the very fabric of life on Earth could be dramatically affected, altering everything from temperature distributions to weather extremes and oceanic ecosystems.

The potential ramifications extend beyond mere environmental shifts, potentially impacting agriculture, infrastructure, and the global economy in profound and unpredictable ways.

The Atlantic’s crucial conveyor belt

Known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), this essential system functions like a colossal oceanic conveyor belt.

It transports warm surface water from the southern hemisphere and the tropics to the chilly expanses of the North Atlantic. The colder, saltier water then plunges to the ocean floor and flows south.

This cyclical motion not only prevents the Southern Hemisphere from overheating and the Northern Hemisphere from freezing over but also disperses life-nourishing nutrients throughout marine ecosystems.

Research into these vital currents has been intense and ongoing. In recent years, multiple studies have proposed the disturbing theory that the AMOC could be heading towards a catastrophic failure, weakened by rising ocean temperatures and disrupted salinity levels – the chilling aftermath of human-induced climate change.

A timeline for collapse

The prognosis of this recent research stands out as it provides an estimated timeframe for the potential collapse of the AMOC. According to the data, the shutdown could transpire as soon as 2037 and as late as 2064.

The findings further suggest that there is more than a 50% chance of the currents collapsing before we reach the middle of this century.

The urgency and precision of this prediction are unprecedented, sounding alarms among many within the scientific community and beyond.

The detailed forecast has heightened concerns and spurred intense discussions about the potential global impact, emphasizing the need for immediate action and comprehensive climate strategies to mitigate the impending crisis.

Study co-author René van Westen is an atmospheric and marine researcher.based at the University of Utrecht.

“This is really worrying,” said van Westen. “All the negative side effects of anthropogenic climate change, such as more heat waves, more droughts, and more flooding, will continue. If you add an AMOC collapse on top of that, the climate will become even more distorted.”

A world without the AMOC

Picture a world where the AMOC has ceased to function. It would hardly be recognizable as the one we know now.

In the wake of the collapse, Arctic ice would gradually advance southwards, enveloping the southern coast of England within a century.

Mean temperatures in Europe and parts of North America, including regions of the United States, would nosedive.

In an ironic twist, the Amazon rainforest‘s dry and rainy seasons would be completely inverted. Such a future, as we can all agree, is one we should strive to avoid.

Pinpointing the tipping point

The Utrecht University team utilized cutting-edge models and – for the first time – highlighted an area within South Atlantic Ocean as the prime location to monitor any changes in the circulation.

They analyzed temperatures and ocean salinity in this region, aiming to narrow down when the AMOC might reach its tipping point.

However, melting Greenland ice – which is disrupting the circulation’s driving force of salt, is insufficiently considered – which might lead to underestimation of the speed and onset of the collapse.

An evolving understanding of the AMOC

Until just a few years ago, the possibility of an AMOC collapse was considered a “low-probability, high-impact risk.” But now, it’s seen as a highly likely event within this century.

The swift advances in AMOC research and the rapid evolution of models predicting its collapse underscore the urgency of this growing threat.

Ultimately, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, Earth’s lifeblood and climate regulator, is at a perilous crossroads. With over a 50% chance of collapse before 2050, the need for swift, decisive action to mitigate the effects of our changing climate has never been more urgent.

