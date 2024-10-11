Auroras and "Severe" solar storms will continue through tomorrow

The Sun has been unusually active lately, unleashing several solar storms, continuing to cause disruptions in Earth’s magnetic field as of 8:34 AM Eastern Time on October 11, 2024.

Yesterday was a moderately active day for our Sun. The highlight of the event was an M3.0 flare, which erupted from Region 3842, just outside of the Sun’s southwest limb. This represents one of the more intense eruptions recently.

Now, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), different regions of the Sun are experiencing this activity in different ways.

Region 3848 is showing some signs of decay, while Region 3854 is blooming like a sunflower. Regions 3849, 3850, and 3852 are stable, just like that cool old uncle who never loses his temper.

We’re yet to see any new Earth-bound Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) today, huge explosions of solar wind and magnetic fields that can give our planet a bit of a rough time.

The coming days will be interesting, as scientists predict an X-class flare might be on the cards between October 11 and October 13.

Sounds like a Hollywood flick, right? But these flares could disrupt our communications and power grids, particularly in high-latitude regions.

The movement of electrons and protons, the little busy bees of solar particles, has also seen some action. The electron flux, or flow of electrons, is currently stable. But as our Sun gets busier, we might see this activity on the rise over the next few days.

The real show-stealers, however, have been the protons. A proton event kicked off on October 9, peaking the following day before slowly starting to back off.

High proton levels can cause harm to satellites, astronauts, and space missions. But, knock on wood, if no new solar eruptions occur, the forecast predicts we’ll avoid a proton hike.

This is where things get swifter. On October 10, a solar wind speed of 506 miles per second was clocked. This speed was detected when a shockwave, associated with the arrival of a CME from October 9, was picked up by the ACE spacecraft.

Though experts predict a slowdown in these wind speeds, a new increase is expected due to an approaching Coronal Hole High-Speed Stream (CH HSS). So, buckle up folks, because things are going to remain lively until October 13.

Geomagnetic storms have shot up to “Strong-Severe” levels, all thanks to the CME that hit us on October 9. These storms can goof up our GPS systems, communications, and even power grids.

There’s a chance we might encounter more “Minor to Strong” geomagnetic storms today, depending on how our planet’s magnetic field reacts to the solar wind.

By October 12, we can expect some calm, though a little disturbance might linger until October 13.

Stay tuned to Earth.com and the SWPC for updates.

Over the past 24 hours, scientists observed several moderate solar flares, the most significant being an M3.0 flare on October 10 at 6:46 p.m. Eastern Time.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), these flares originated from a region labeled 3842, situated in the southern hemisphere of the Sun.

Solar flares are bursts of radiation caused by the release of magnetic energy. They’re categorized by their strength, with M-class flares being moderate but capable of causing brief radio blackouts at the poles and minor radiation storms.

Elevated radiation levels

Following these flares, there’s been an increase in energetic particles hitting Earth’s atmosphere. On October 9, proton levels soared, reaching what’s known as an S3 (Strong) radiation storm.

While these particles don’t pose a direct threat to humans on the ground, they can affect satellites and high-frequency radio communications.

Interestingly, the usual increase in electron levels we see during such events has been suppressed.

This is likely due to the arrival of a coronal mass ejection (CME) on October 10, which is a massive burst of solar wind and magnetic fields rising above the solar corona or being released into space.

Solar wind picks up speed

Data from the ACE (Advanced Composition Explorer) spacecraft showed that solar wind speeds jumped from about 400 kilometers per second to over 750 kilometers per second after the CME hit.

That’s a significant increase! This surge can lead to disturbances in Earth’s magnetosphere, the protective magnetic bubble around our planet.

The magnetic field carried by the solar wind also intensified. When the southward component of this field aligns with Earth’s magnetic field, it can create openings that allow solar particles to enter our atmosphere more easily.

Geomagnetic storms on the horizon

Due to these changes, we’re experiencing strong geomagnetic storms. Experts predict that conditions could reach G3 to G4 levels, which are classified as strong to severe storms, through today.

This could result in visible auroras — those beautiful Northern and Southern Lights — being seen at lower latitudes than usual.

But it’s not just about the light show. Such storms can impact power grids, navigation systems, and even pipeline operations.

Airlines might reroute flights that usually pass over the poles to avoid communication blackouts.

Why should you care?

You might wonder, “Should I be worried?” For most people, these solar events won’t have a noticeable impact on daily life.

However, if you’re an amateur radio operator or rely on GPS for precise timing and navigation, you might experience some disruptions.

Satellite TV and internet services could face brief interruptions.

If the skies are clear, people as far south as Alabama and northern California might catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights tonight.

Auroras occur when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth’s magnetic field, causing atoms in our atmosphere to emit light.

These natural light displays are usually confined to polar regions, but strong geomagnetic activity can push them toward the equator.

When will the solar storms calm down?

Scientists expect the solar wind and geomagnetic activity to remain elevated through October 11. By October 12, conditions should start to mellow out, with minor storms possible in the early hours.

By October 13, things are predicted to settle further, though we might still see some unsettled conditions due to lingering effects.

It’s also worth noting that there’s a chance for more moderate flares in the coming days, with a smaller possibility of another strong flare. The Sun is keeping us on our toes!

