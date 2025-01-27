Baboons fail to recognize themselves in mirrors, unlike some animals

When it comes to self-awareness in the animal kingdom, not all primates pass the test. A recent study conducted in the harsh wilderness of Namibia reveals that wild baboons, despite their remarkable intelligence, don’t recognize themselves in mirrors.

Conducted in Namibia’s Tsaobis Nature Park, this research is the first controlled laser mark test in a wild setting, offering fresh insights into how non-hominid primates perceive themselves.

Self-recognition in animals

For over 50 years, scientists have been attempting to measure self-awareness in animals. One of the most widely used methods is the mirror self-recognition test, which involves marking an animal with a visible spot and observing whether it recognizes the mark as being on its own body.

Animals that show clear signs of self-awareness will investigate the mark on their own body, demonstrating an understanding that the reflection in the mirror is not another animal but themselves.

“We define self-awareness as ‘the capacity to become the object of your own attention’ and we test this capacity by assessing an individual’s ability to identify an image of themselves,” noted study author Dr. Alecia Carter from UCL Anthropology.

While some animals, such as great apes and dolphins, have passed the mirror test, researchers have long questioned whether monkeys share the same ability. The results from this new study suggest that they do not.

Baboons and their fascination with mirrors

The researchers observed 120 wild Chacma baboons in Tsaobis Nature Park over a six-month period between May and October 2021.

Before testing for self-recognition, the baboons were given time to interact with mirrors. This step was essential because reflective surfaces are uncommon in their natural habitat, unlike in captivity, where primates may have more exposure to their own reflection.

During this exposure period, the baboons displayed curiosity and engaged with the mirrors as if they were a novel object.

Some played with their reflections, while others attempted to look behind the mirror or interact with the “other” baboon they believed was present. However, despite this engagement, they did not show any signs of recognizing the reflection as their own image.

“The Chacma baboons we observed in Tsaobis Nature Park certainly enjoyed using the mirrors as a new toy. But throughout our study, they didn’t quite understand that the mirror’s reflection represented their own bodies and that the laser mark in the mirror image was, indeed, on themselves,” Dr. Carter explained.

Testing baboons with lasers and mirrors

To assess whether the baboons could recognize themselves in the mirror, researchers used a controlled laser mark test.

A red or green laser was first shone on a visible part of their body, such as their hand or foot. The baboons consistently noticed the mark, reacting by touching or scratching the area, which indicated that they found the mark visually compelling and were aware of its presence on their body.

However, when the laser was shone on a part of their body they could not see directly, such as their ear or cheek, their reaction was entirely different.

When positioned in front of a mirror, the baboons did not attempt to touch or investigate the mark they could only see in their reflection. This suggests that they did not recognize the reflection as themselves and instead perceived it as another animal or an unrelated visual stimulus.

“As the baboons didn’t touch the marks when viewed indirectly, this research confirms that monkeys don’t spontaneously recognize themselves in a mirror. But, given the monkeys quickly familiarized themselves with their mirror image, it also suggests that they don’t consider their reflection to be a stranger,” noted corresponding author Esa A. Ahmad.

Age, gender, and color preferences

The study also revealed interesting patterns in how the baboons interacted with the laser marks.

Younger baboons were more curious and engaged with the marks more frequently than older individuals. Males showed a greater interest in the marks compared to females, suggesting potential behavioral or social differences in how they perceive and react to visual stimuli.

Another surprising finding was the baboons’ preference for the color green over red. They were significantly more responsive to the green laser marks, a pattern that could be influenced by how their vision processes different wavelengths of light.

By analyzing 361 laser experiments across 120 baboons, the researchers were able to establish a strong dataset supporting these observations.

Animals that have passed the mirror test

While the Chacma baboons in this study did not show signs of self-recognition, several other animals have demonstrated the ability to recognize themselves in a mirror.

The mirror test, originally developed by psychologist Gordon Gallup in the 1970s, remains one of the key measures of self-awareness in animals.

Great apes, including chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans, and some gorillas, have repeatedly passed the mirror test. They are known to investigate marks on their own bodies when looking in a mirror, demonstrating an understanding that the reflection represents themselves.

Cetaceans, such as bottlenose dolphins and orcas, have also displayed self-recognition. Studies have shown that dolphins use mirrors to inspect themselves, and they often engage in self-directed behaviors, such as sticking out their tongues or blowing bubbles, to observe their reflections.

Asian elephants are another species that has passed the test. They have been observed touching marks on their own faces after seeing them in a mirror, suggesting they recognize the image as their own.

Eurasian magpies were the first non-mammalian species to pass the mirror test. These intelligent birds have been shown to use mirrors to inspect their bodies, a behavior that was previously thought to be unique to mammals.

Cleaner wrasse, a type of fish, have also demonstrated behaviors that suggest self-recognition, though there is ongoing debate about whether their reactions truly indicate self-awareness or are simply a response to perceived social cues.

These findings suggest that self-awareness may not be exclusive to primates and could be more widespread in the animal kingdom than previously believed.

Implications for future research

This study provides a new framework for measuring self-awareness in animals. Unlike previous research, which often relied on captive individuals, this experiment took place in the baboons’ natural habitat, allowing for more ecologically relevant findings.

“Anthropologists have been trying to measure self-awareness in animals for 50 years, but studies have lacked control conditions and focused on small numbers of animals raised in captivity. Our study is the first controlled laser mark test to be conducted in a wild setting, and we hope it will act as a framework for future visual self-recognition studies,” noted Dr. Carter.

Beyond the mirror test in baboons

This study reinforces the idea that self-recognition is a complex trait that varies across species.

While some animals appear to have a higher degree of self-awareness, others – like monkeys – may not perceive themselves in the same way.

With ethical approval from the Namibian National Commission on Research Science and Technology and the Zoological Society of London Ethics Committee, this research paves the way for more studies into how wild animals perceive themselves and their surroundings.

Future research may explore whether different testing methods or prolonged exposure to mirrors could alter how non-hominid primates interact with their reflections.

By continuing to investigate self-awareness in a variety of species, scientists can deepen our understanding of animal cognition, the evolution of consciousness, and the boundaries of self-perception in the natural world.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

