Bee vision reveals a hidden world that we cannot see

While reading a children’s book about insects with his daughter, Matt Shipman came across an interesting fact: bees perceive colors differently than humans do.

His daughter, filled with curiosity, immediately wanted to know more about this fascinating phenomenon.

Digging deeper into the science of bee vision, Shipman – who is a research communicator at North Carolina State University – found that bees see flowers in a way that is truly unique – and arguably even more beautiful than how we see them.

Color vision of bees

Humans are capable of seeing light in wavelengths ranging from about 390 to 750 nanometers. This range encompasses the spectrum of colors we perceive, from violet through to red.

Bees, like many other insects, have a visual range of approximately 300 to 650 nm. This difference means that while bees cannot see red, they can see ultraviolet light, a part of the spectrum that is invisible to human eyes.

Bees’ ability to distinguish between light and dark allows them to detect edges with ease. This skill helps them recognize different shapes, although they might struggle with shapes that have smooth lines, like circles and ovals.

Why vision matters for bees

For bees, vision plays a crucial role in their daily activities, particularly when it comes to finding nectar and pollen.

While they can use their sense of smell to locate flowers, this only works when they are already close to their target. Vision is essential for spotting flowers from a distance, guiding them towards potential food sources.

Bee vision and ultraviolet colors

There is an ongoing debate about whether bees’ vision evolved to better detect flowers or if flowers evolved to become more visible to bees.

Most likely, it is the latter: flowers have evolved specifically to attract insect pollinators, such as bees, by developing vivid ultraviolet color patterns. These patterns are invisible to humans but serve as bright, enticing signals for bees.

Ultraviolet patterns: Nature’s guide for bees

Many flowers display intricate ultraviolet patterns that act as beacons for bees. These patterns often highlight “landing zones,” directing bees toward the parts of the flower that contain nectar and pollen.

For the bees, this guidance means an easier time locating food, while for the flower, it increases the likelihood that pollen will cling to a bee and be carried to another flower, aiding in reproduction.

How do we know what bees can see?

Understanding what bees see has been a subject of scientific curiosity for years. One of the methods researchers have used involves training bees to respond to specific colors through behavioral experiments.

For example, scientists would set up feeders containing sugar water near colored targets – such as a yellow one.

Over time, the bees learned to associate the yellow target with the food, returning to it even when the sugar water was removed.

The bees would still choose the yellow target over others, even when presented with gray options, indicating that they could distinguish the color.

Photoreceptors and the visual spectrum

Another way scientists have uncovered what bees can see is by examining the photoreceptors in their eyes.

By exposing bees to various wavelengths of light, researchers have been able to identify which wavelengths trigger signals in the bees’ photoreceptors.

A lack of response to a particular wavelength suggests that the light is outside of the bee’s visual spectrum.

A unique perspective on flowers

Bees, with their ability to perceive ultraviolet light, experience a world that is quite different from ours – especially when it comes to flowers.

The intricate patterns that guide them to nectar and pollen are invisible to us, making their world rich in hidden beauty. And if you are interested in seeing some of this hidden world, you can find impressive collections of ultraviolet flower images online.

It’s a reminder that nature holds many surprises, some of which can only be appreciated through a bee’s eye view.

