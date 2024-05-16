Article image
Study reveals an alarming decline in pollinator diversity

Earth.com staff writer

A recent study led by Northern Arizona University has  confirmed that bee and butterfly populations are declining in major regions of North America due to ongoing environmental changes. Moreover, as the authors  noted, there are significant gaps in pollinator diversity research that hinder conservation efforts.

Recent studies have shown alarming declines in pollinator populations, causing concern among scientists and policymakers about the potential negative impacts on ecosystems and agriculture. 

Factors such as climate change, habitat loss, and invasive species are linked to these declines, but the research has often focused on well-studied species in easily accessible regions. 

Now, the scientists compiled data on four major families of bees and butterflies to create species distribution models, allowing them to assess changes over time and space across North America.

Tracking pollinator diversity in North America 

The highest species richness was found along North America’s West Coast, particularly in California and the Rocky Mountains. However, the models showed a decline in species richness over the past century in western North America, while there were disproportionate increases in eastern North America. 

The researchers also analyzed similar data for a broader sample of potential pollinator species, including both invertebrate and vertebrate species of conservation concern, finding similar trends.

Climate change and human activities

Comparisons with climate data indicate that these population changes are at least partly due to the impacts of recent climate change, such as prolonged drought and habitat degradation. Regions experiencing population declines have also been heavily impacted by human land use. 

The researchers noted that the apparent increases in the eastern U.S. may partly reflect increased detections in these populous areas, given the rise in citizen science and data collection efforts.

Widespread population changes in bees and butterflies

Overall, the study detected broad trends of population changes in bees and butterflies, as well as other potential pollinators. These results help identify regions of declining populations where conservation efforts can be prioritized. 

The research also highlighted gaps in existing knowledge of pollinators, including poorly sampled regions and less studied species, suggesting that improved monitoring methods and enhanced citizen science efforts could address these limitations.

“Existing records of North American pollinators suggest that diversity has broadly declined in the western US and southern Mexico in recent decades. Losses are consistent with changes in climate and suggest a need for increased monitoring to inform conservation and mitigation actions,” the authors concluded.

Pollinator diversity 

Pollinator diversity is a crucial aspect of Earth’s ecosystems, encompassing a wide variety of organisms that play a key role in the reproduction of flowering plants by transferring pollen from one flower to another. 

Types of pollinators 

This group includes not just the well-known bees and butterflies but also moths, beetles, birds, bats, and even some small mammals. 

Each type of pollinator is adapted to specific types of flowers, with variations in body size, shape, and feeding mechanisms allowing them to access pollen and nectar.

Significance of pollinator diversity 

The diversity of pollinators ensures the pollination of a broad range of plant species, supporting natural ecosystems as well as human agriculture. Different plants bloom at different times and have various shapes and colors to attract their ideal pollinators. 

For example, hummingbirds are attracted to bright red, tubular flowers because their long beaks and tongues are suited to accessing nectar from these types of flowers. Bats, on the other hand, are essential for the pollination of night-blooming plants.

Pollinator population decline

However, pollinator populations worldwide are facing threats from habitat destruction, pesticide use, climate change, and diseases. 

This decline not only affects the pollinators themselves but also poses a risk to biodiversity, agricultural systems, and human food supplies, underscoring the importance of conservation efforts to maintain and enhance pollinator diversity. 

By protecting natural habitats and implementing pollinator-friendly practices, we can help ensure the survival of pollinators and the continuation of their vital role in the world’s ecosystems.

The study is published in the journal PLoS ONE.

—–

