Bird flu outbreak has killed 20 million chickens in the U.S.

A deadly bird flu outbreak has devastated U.S. poultry farms, leading to the loss of over 20 million egg-laying chickens in the last quarter alone. This marks the most severe blow to America’s egg supply since the outbreak began in 2022.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that the staggering toll includes not only birds that succumbed to the virus but also those culled to prevent further spread. The consequences have been dire, leading to record-high egg prices across all production systems, including conventional, cage-free, and certified organic.

The federal government has allocated $1.25 billion to compensate farmers for their losses, aiming to encourage prompt reporting of infections and curb the virus’s expansion.

This financial support highlights the scale of the crisis, as poultry farmers struggle to maintain operations in the face of widespread culling and biosecurity challenges.

Bird flu is severe in the U.S.

Bird flu outbreaks tend to peak during the winter months as wild birds migrate south, bringing the virus with them.

Cooler temperatures allow the virus to survive longer in the environment, increasing the likelihood of transmission among poultry flocks. However, this season has seen an alarming development: the virus has jumped beyond poultry and into dairy herds.

Hundreds of infected dairy herds have been identified, with contaminated raw milk acting as a vehicle for transmission.

The virus spreads through contact with farmers’ clothing, shared equipment, and infected animals moving between farms. The rapid expansion into dairy livestock has raised new concerns about the virus’s adaptability and potential risks to food safety.

California has been particularly hard-hit, prompting the state to declare a state of emergency. The crisis has affected both small and large-scale poultry farms, leading to widespread economic strain and disruptions in the supply chain.

Is bird flu dangerous to humans?

While bird flu remains primarily an animal health crisis, human infections have occurred.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 66 human cases of bird flu in the U.S. since the virus emerged. Most of these cases have been mild, affecting farm workers with direct exposure to infected poultry or dairy animals.

However, a tragic recent development has heightened concerns. A fatal case was reported in Louisiana, linked to the D1.1 strain of the virus that has been spreading in wild birds. This marks a rare but serious escalation, prompting renewed attention to the virus’s potential human health impacts.

Despite this, researchers believe the strain responsible for many human infections has mutated to be less severe in people compared to other circulating strains. While this offers some reassurance, experts continue to monitor the situation closely, as viruses can evolve rapidly.

Debate over a bird flu vaccine

In response to the escalating outbreak, the USDA has announced plans to stockpile a new poultry vaccine targeting the D1.1 strain. However, officials remain cautious about widespread vaccination.

There are concerns that vaccinating poultry could mask symptoms, making it harder to detect outbreaks. Additionally, some countries may refuse to import vaccinated poultry, fearing the virus could still be present in asymptomatic birds.

The poultry industry remains divided on the issue. Some farmers support vaccination as a means of controlling the outbreak, while others worry about the economic impact of potential trade restrictions.

For now, biosecurity measures, early detection, and culling remain the primary tools for controlling the virus.

Threats to household pets

The bird flu virus is no longer just a threat to chickens and cows – it has already infected household pets. In two separate incidents, raw pet food made from infected animals was linked to the deaths of cats in California and Oregon.

This highlights how the virus can spread through contaminated food products, raising concerns about broader risks to domestic animals.

“All recent detections of H5N1 [bird flu] in cats had these things in common: the infected cats ate wild birds, unpasteurized milk, raw poultry, and/or raw poultry pet food,” noted an FDA spokesperson.

This development raises alarms about food safety and the importance of avoiding raw, unpasteurized products that could carry the virus. Experts warn pet owners to be vigilant and avoid feeding their animals raw poultry or unpasteurized dairy products.

Managing an evolving crisis

The bird flu outbreak continues to evolve, with new cases emerging in poultry, livestock, and even humans.

The economic impact is already being felt, with rising egg prices, farmer losses, and disruptions in poultry production. The federal response, including financial compensation and vaccine stockpiling, reflects the seriousness of the crisis.

However, uncertainty remains. Will the virus continue to spread among dairy herds? Could human infections increase? Will poultry vaccination become a viable solution, or will trade concerns prevent widespread adoption?

For now, experts emphasize the need for strict biosecurity measures, rapid detection, and ongoing research into the virus’s evolution. Consumers can also take precautions by purchasing pasteurized dairy products, avoiding raw pet food, and staying informed about the latest developments.

As the situation unfolds, one thing is clear: bird flu is no longer just a poultry problem. It’s a growing public health and economic challenge that requires continued vigilance and action.

—–

