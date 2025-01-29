This black hole just awoke and is blasting out twin jets at incredible speeds
01-29-2025

This black hole just awoke and is blasting out twin jets at incredible speeds

Jordan Joseph
Earth.com staff writer

In 2016, a quiet galaxy in the constellation Draco caught scientists’ attention with subtle flickers that hinted at unusual activity. 

Today, in a 2025 follow-up study, astronomers have confirmed something astonishing: the presence of a supermassive black hole blasting out twin jets at nearly one-third of the speed of light.

Quiet galaxy sparks new interest

The galaxy, designated 1ES 1927+654, sits about 270 million light-years away in the Draco constellation. It houses a central black hole estimated to be around 1.4 million times the mass of our Sun.

This cosmic powerhouse had seemed relatively subdued until multiple space- and ground-based telescopes picked up some dramatic changes.

Researchers noticed months-long boosts in X-ray emissions and, soon after this, powerful radio signals indicated a sudden outburst.

Eileen Meyer, from the University of Maryland Baltimore County, led a team that captured the radio flare with high-resolution observations.

They found what appear to be opposing jets of ionized gas that extended roughly half a light-year in total distance.

“The launch of a black hole jet has never been observed before in real time,” said Meyer at the 245th meeting of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) in National Harbor, Maryland. 

Data suggest these jets emerged when X-ray activity started increasing, but thick layers of hot gas likely shielded them from view until they finally broke free last year.

X-ray rhythms from black hole jets

A separate team studied unexplained X-ray pulses, or quasiperiodic oscillations, that raced up and down in brightness by about ten percent every few minutes. 

“One way to produce these oscillations is with an object orbiting within the black hole’s accretion disk,” said Megan Masterson, a doctoral candidate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Active galaxy 1ES 1927+654, circled, has exhibited extraordinary changes since 2018, when a major outburst occurred in visible, ultraviolet, and X-ray light. The galaxy harbors a central black hole weighing about 1.4 million solar masses and is located 270 million light-years away. Credit: NASA/Pan-STARRS
Active galaxy 1ES 1927+654, circled, has exhibited extraordinary changes since 2018, when a major outburst occurred in visible, ultraviolet, and X-ray light. The galaxy harbors a central black hole weighing about 1.4 million solar masses and is located 270 million light-years away. Credit: NASA/Pan-STARRS

The team found that these flares sped up from an 18-minute to a 7-minute cycle. They suspect an orbiting body may have been spiraling closer to the black hole, only to settle into a stable path once it had lost some of its own matter.

New view of a bright radio flare

Radio data revealed a flare about 60 times more intense than earlier readings, according to research. That flare accompanied the birth of what looks like a pair of jets that travel outward in opposite directions.

Researchers often see twin jets shooting from supermassive black holes, but it is rare to spot the moment that they erupt.

Astronomers think that matter swirling around the black hole sometimes gets channeled by strong magnetic fields, and then builds up pressure until bursts of fast-moving plasma escape.

White dwarf near the event horizon?

Many objects would be torn apart too quickly to create the repeated short timescale X-ray signals at 1ES 1927+654. The best candidate for a resilient companion is a white dwarf – a stellar remnant about the size of Earth.

In this artist’s concept, matter is stripped from a white dwarf (sphere at lower right) orbiting within the innermost accretion disk surrounding 1ES 1927+654’s supermassive black hole. Astronomers developed this scenario to explain the evolution of rapid X-ray oscillations detected by ESA’s (European Space Agency) XMM-Newton satellite. Credit: NASA/Aurore Simonnet, Sonoma State University
In this artist's concept, matter is stripped from a white dwarf (sphere at lower right) orbiting within the innermost accretion disk surrounding 1ES 1927+654's supermassive black hole. Astronomers developed this scenario to explain the evolution of rapid X-ray oscillations detected by ESA's (European Space Agency) XMM-Newton satellite. Credit: NASA/Aurore Simonnet, Sonoma State University

According to research led by Sibasish Laha at UMBC and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, a white dwarf could gradually lose matter as the black hole’s immense gravity pulls it inward.

That slow leak of material might counteract the energy loss from gravitational waves, allowing the dwarf to maintain a (relatively) steady orbit in this violent neighborhood.

Observing black hole jets

If there is indeed a white dwarf locked in such a dance, it may be producing gravitational waves that ripple out through space.

An upcoming mission called LISA (Laser Interferometer Space Antenna) could potentially detect these signals, giving scientists another tool to study what happens near a supermassive black hole.

Researchers also hope to track the jets’ growth using advanced radio arrays capable of pinpointing shifting structures that are less than a light-year across.

Why are black hole jets important?

Scientists are still working out why some black holes generate powerful jets while others remain radio-quiet. The flare at 1ES 1927+654 suggests that even black holes with lower masses can create jets if conditions are right.

Observers also wonder whether the jets will persist or fade back into obscurity. Regardless, this galaxy has emerged as a unique target that may clarify how black holes shape their surroundings through bursts of high-speed outflows.

This new study shows that a once-silent black hole can transform in surprising ways.

Researchers will continue gathering data from space-based X-ray telescopes and radio observatories on Earth, looking for more clues about what triggers these explosive events.

By comparing ongoing measurements with earlier records, astronomers hope to piece together how matter near a black hole either falls in or jets out into intergalactic space.

The discoveries at 1ES 1927+654 underline the fact that black holes, even if quiet for centuries, can abruptly shift their behavior.

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

—–

