Blue-throated macaws have human-like imitation skills

When you think of macaws or parrots, the word “copycat” may come to mind. These charismatic birds have long been celebrated for their vocal mimicry skills, imitating human speech and other sounds with impressive accuracy.

An international team of researchers has recently uncovered an entirely new level to this mimicry. This time, it’s about movement, not voice.

The study was led by Dr. Esha Haldar from the Max Planck Institute for Biological Intelligence in collaboration with the Loro Parque Fundación.

The blue-throated macaw, a critically endangered species, turns out to be just as adept at copying physical actions as it is sounds.

The scientists discovered this after testing the macaws’ ability to imitate intransitive actions – movements that do not involve a physical object or specific outcome. Until now, this type of mimicry was thought to be unique to humans.

Imitation and cultural evolution

Imitation of intransitive actions – those without specific goals – has long been a cornerstone of human cultural evolution.

From transmitting technical skills to adopting cultural conventions, humans excel at copying gestures with remarkable fidelity. This promotes social bonding and prosocial behavior.

Previous studies have shown automatic imitation in animals like dogs and budgerigars, but only in object-directed actions.

The macaw study marks the first evidence of automatic imitation of intransitive actions in non-human species, widening the lens on how imitation shapes social and cultural dynamics.

Imitation skills of macaws

The researchers trained macaws to perform two specific actions – “lift leg” and “spread wings” – by responding to hand signals. After training, the birds were divided into two groups to test their ability to mimic or not mimic actions.

In the “compatible” group, macaws were rewarded when they copied the action of another macaw, such as lifting their leg when the demonstrator did so.

Macaws in the “incompatible” group were rewarded only when they performed the opposite action, such as spreading their wings when the demonstrator lifted its leg.

The results revealed a natural tendency for macaws to imitate others. Birds in the incompatible group struggled significantly to suppress their urge to mimic. They made more mistakes and took longer to respond compared to the compatible group, highlighting their instinct for automatic imitation.

Automatic imitation and mirror neurons

“The findings are remarkable because they show, for the first time, a non-human animal involuntary imitation of intransitive actions,” said Dr. Haldar.

In humans, automatic imitation is linked to mirror neurons, which are special brain cells that activate when a person observes an action and also when they perform the same action themselves.

These neurons help humans understand and replicate behaviors, playing a key role in learning and social interactions.

Although this study does not directly prove that parrots, like macaws, have mirror neurons, their behavior strongly hints at it. The macaws’ ability to mimic movements without conscious effort suggests that similar neural mechanisms might be at work, supporting their advanced imitation skills.

Macaw imitation and conservation efforts

“These highly social animals live in dynamic groups. Automatic imitation may enhance integration into new groups and foster social cohesion. It could underpin the cultural transmission of group-specific behaviors,” noted Dr. Auguste von Bayern from Max Planck Institute for Biological Intelligence.

Such mimicry likely evolved independently in distantly related species, driven by similar social and environmental needs.

The blue-throated macaw’s ability to imitate has promising implications for conservation.

With fewer than 350 individuals remaining in the wild, reintroduction projects could benefit from this trait. Captive-bred macaws might learn natural behaviors from wild conspecifics, accelerating adaptation to their natural environment.

A better understanding of macaws

Loro Parque Fundación’s long-standing conservation efforts include raising 465 macaws in captivity and investing over $2 million in their protection.

These findings add a new dimension to the foundation’s mission, paving the way for innovative strategies to ensure the survival of these stunning parrots.

This study highlights the macaws’ cognitive brilliance and its potential role in shaping social and cultural behaviors.

From conservation to evolutionary biology, the findings open new doors to understanding the intricate lives of parrots and their remarkable similarities to humans.

The study is published in the journal iScience.

