What happens when you diet by removing ultra-processed foods? Doctors found out

Most dietary programs focus on weight loss or meeting U.S. nutrition guidelines. These guidelines do not mention ultra-processed foods (UPFs), even though they are linked to serious health risks.

Chips, candy, and other mass-produced packaged foods often replace natural ingredients with additives. Studies show eating UPFs increases the risk of diseases and early death.

Despite these risks, no major dietary programs focus on reducing UPF intake.

To address this gap, researchers from Drexel University designed an intervention. The goal was to help people eat fewer ultra-processed foods using multiple strategies.

Understanding ultra-processed foods – the basics

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are the heavily modified, lab-created stuff you find in most grocery store aisles – think packaged snacks, sugary cereals, instant noodles, and even some protein bars.

They go through multiple industrial processes, packed with additives like preservatives, artificial flavors, emulsifiers, and loads of sugar or refined oils.

These foods are designed to be super convenient, hyper-palatable, and have a long shelf life.

But here’s the catch: they often lack real nutrition and can mess with your metabolism, gut health, and even brain chemistry.

Studies link them to everything from obesity and diabetes to heart disease and even mental health issues.

The problem is, ultra-processed foods are everywhere, and they’re marketed as quick, tasty, and sometimes even “healthy” options.

But because they’re engineered for taste and texture, they can be addictive, making it easy to overeat without feeling full.

Most importantly, their ingredient lists often look more like a chemistry experiment than actual food.

Reducing ultra-processed food intake

The Drexel University program went beyond education. It included mindfulness strategies to handle cravings, one-on-one meal planning, and household involvement.

The researchers also provided financial support to help participants buy healthier foods, which can be expensive.

The two-month intervention involved 14 adults with overweight or obesity who ate at least two UPF items daily. On average, participants cut their UPF intake by nearly half.

“Reducing UPF intake can be extremely difficult, because the food industry wants us to be hooked on UPFs,” said lead author Dr. Charlotte Hagerman.

“The industry designs UPFs to be ultra-delicious, convenient, cheap, and constantly present in the U.S. – even if not directly in front of us, then on our TVs, phones, and roadside signs.”

Promising results from the intervention

Despite the small sample size, the results of the trial were encouraging.

By the end of the program, participants had nearly halved their UPF intake, measured both in calories and total items consumed. They also reduced their daily calorie intake by more than 600 calories.

Sugar consumption declined by 50 percent, while saturated fat intake dropped by 37 percent. Sodium intake also saw a significant decrease of 28 percent. On average, participants lost 7.7 pounds over the two-month period.

“Interestingly, participants did not have meaningful increases in their fruit and vegetable consumption, suggesting that if we want to improve dietary intake more holistically, we may need to more strongly encourage people to eat these foods,” said Hagerman.

How the intervention worked

Participants met weekly with health behavior coaches in both group and individual sessions.

They learned how to identify UPFs, cope with cravings, and improve their home food environment. Each participant received a $100 grocery store gift card to support healthier purchases.

To track progress, the participants completed detailed food intake reports. They documented everything they ate on selected weekdays and weekends using a specialized assessment tool.

The researchers classified foods as UPFs or non-UPFs, consulting experts when needed to avoid bias.

Psychological benefits of cutting UPFs

Beyond physical health, the participants noticed mental and emotional benefits. Many reported feeling better overall, with improvements in mood and energy.

Since UPFs can trigger addiction-like behaviors, reducing intake may help regulate emotions and improve mental clarity. Cutting back on UPFs also seemed to help participants feel more in control of their eating habits, making it easier to maintain a healthier diet.

By addressing both the physical and psychological aspects of food choices, the program helped participants develop a healthier relationship with eating. This could be crucial for long-term success in maintaining dietary changes.

Next steps for research

“The findings suggest that people can reduce their ultra-processed food intake, if given the proper tools, and that they will be enthusiastic about interventions designed for this purpose,” said Hagerman.

“The results also suggest that reducing UPF intake will lead to meaningful health improvements – such as weight loss and better mood – in as short as eight weeks.”

The research team plans to expand the study. Future work will test the intervention on a larger sample and evaluate which strategies are most effective. The researchers also want to see if the program works across different populations.

The bigger picture

This study highlights the need for better public awareness and policies to reduce UPF consumption. Since UPFs dominate the food supply, long-term solutions should address accessibility and affordability of healthier alternatives.

Education, financial incentives, and community-based programs could help more people reduce their UPF intake. As research continues, these findings may shape new approaches to improving public health through better nutrition.

The study is published in the journal Obesity Science & Practice.

