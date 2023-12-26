Caffeine can reduce athletes’ decision-making capacities • Earth.com
12-26-2023

Caffeine can reduce athletes’ decision-making capacities

Earth.com staff writer

A recent study led by Staffordshire University in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with Shiraz University in Iran, has revealed intriguing insights into the effects of caffeine on athletes, particularly football (soccer) players. 

The research, published in the journal Behavioural Brain Research, suggests that while caffeine can enhance certain physical aspects of performance, it may also impair more complex cognitive functions like decision-making and problem-solving.

Dr. Pooya Soltani, a senior lecturer in games technology at Staffordshire University, explains the basis of the study: “Caffeine is one of the most popular dietary supplements which has been shown to provide benefits during exercise, including football.”

“Studies have shown that caffeine can enhance attention, accuracy, and speed, as well as self-reported measures of energy and mood.” 

However, notes Dr. Soltani, “the effects of caffeine on ‘higher’ cognitive functions such as problem-solving and decision-making are often debated, so we decided to investigate this.”

How the research was conducted 

The study involved 12 young football players aged 16-17 who underwent a series of tasks to assess the impact of caffeine on decision-making and passing accuracy. 

The tasks included performing short and long passes, as well as completing the Loughborough Soccer Passing Test, which measures skills like passing, dribbling, control, and decision-making. Additionally, a computer task was used to assess decision-making in various gameplay scenarios.

Critical new insights 

Each participant completed these tasks twice: once after consuming three mg/kg body mass of caffeine and once after a placebo. The findings indicated a notable improvement in passing accuracy with caffeine intake – 1.67 percent better in short passes and 13.48 percent in long passes compared to the placebo. 

However, Negar Jafari from Shiraz University highlights a concern: “While the short pass accuracy remained consistent among almost all participants before and after caffeine consumption, the performance varied in the case of long passes. Moreover, most of the participants scored lower on decision-making and the Loughborough Soccer Passing Test after consuming caffeine.”

Study implications 

While the researchers emphasize that they are not advocating for athletes to completely avoid caffeine, they acknowledge the need for further research on caffeine’s impact on in-game decision-making. 

“Our findings show that this can be affected by caffeine intake and coaches may find these performance metrics useful to explore in training,” Soltani said. 

He also points out that various factors, such as the dosage of caffeine relative to body weight, frequency of intake, and the players’ positions or playing styles, can influence the outcomes. For instance, a slight decrease in pass accuracy might have different implications for a midfielder compared to a goalkeeper.

This study sheds light on the complex effects of caffeine on athletes, balancing its physical benefits against potential cognitive drawbacks, and underscores the importance of tailored approaches in sports training and nutrition.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—- 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
12-26-2023
Caffeine can reduce athletes’ decision-making capacities
12-26-2023
Who do children trust more, robots or humans? Scientists found out
12-26-2023
Shapes of one million galaxies hint at the universe’s origins
12-26-2023
Skull evolution: Why some mammals have long faces
12-26-2023
"Christmas Cold Moon" -- Last full moon of 2023 peaks tonight
12-26-2023
Cosmic "Christmas Tree Cluster" captured by NASA’s Chandra Observatory
12-26-2023
Scientists had a 20-minute "conversation" with a humpback whale named Twain
12-26-2023
Breakthrough: "Electronic soil" boosts crop growth by over 50%
12-25-2023
Dopamine helps us learn from positive and negative experiences
12-25-2023
Holiday meals: Indulgence and health benefits can coexist
12-25-2023
The "Running Chicken Nebula" captured just in time for your holiday feast
12-25-2023
How to keep cats safe this Christmas, from toxic trees to dangling dangers
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved