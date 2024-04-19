Can bumblebees hold their breath and survive underwater?

Have you ever wondered what would happen if a bumblebee fell into a puddle on a rainy day? You might picture them valiantly swimming to the edge…but the truth might surprise you. Scientists from University of Guelph have published a remarkable study suggesting that some bumblebee queens might have the ability to survive underwater for several days.

Bumblebees and their essential roles

Before we explore their surprising underwater talents, let’s take a moment to appreciate bumblebees for who they truly are: vital members of our ecosystem. Unlike honeybees that live in large colonies, bumblebees tend to live in smaller groups, often with just a single queen bee and a handful of workers.

Additionally, bumblebees are incredibly busy and efficient pollinators. As they flit from flower to flower, bumblebees aren’t simply collecting nectar for a sweet treat. Their fuzzy bodies pick up pollen grains from one flower, and when they visit another flower, some of those pollen grains rub off, fertilizing the plant and allowing it to reproduce.

This process, called pollination, is essential for the health and diversity of plant life. In fact, around a third of the food we eat relies on pollinators like bumblebees to bring their magic touch.

Challenges faced by bumblebees

Unfortunately, bumblebees are facing some serious challenges. The widespread use of pesticides harms these important insects, and the loss of natural habitats due to development reduces the places where they can build their nests and find food.

Climate change is causing more extreme weather events, including flooding. This disrupts the nesting and hibernation areas of many insects that live in the soil, including bumblebees.

Accidental survival of bumblebees underwater

The researchers in this study were initially interested in how pesticides in the soil affected hibernating bumblebees. However, their work took an unexpected turn, leading to this astonishing discovery.

Dr. Sabrina Rondeau, who led the study, accidentally left hibernating bumblebee queens exposed to water in her lab. She expected a disastrous outcome but was amazed to find most of the bees survived.

This surprising observation led to a more in-depth experiment to see just how long bumblebees might live underwater. “I’ve been studying bumblebees for a very long time. I’ve talked about it to a lot of people and no one knew that this was a possibility,” said Dr Rondeau.

Testing bumblebee endurance underwater

In their study, scientists investigated the survival capabilities of 143 queen bumblebees by subjecting them to different lengths of submersion underwater. The durations ranged from just a few hours to an entire week.

This experiment aimed to test how well these bees could withstand extended periods in water, a situation they might encounter more frequently due to climate change-induced flooding.

The results of the experiment were quite remarkable. Over 80% of the queen bumblebees that were submerged for a week did not merely survive the ordeal; they also remained vigorous and healthy for a considerable period afterward.

Specifically, these bees continued to show normal activity and survival rates up to eight weeks after they were returned to dry conditions. This finding highlights an unexpected resilience among the queen bumblebees, suggesting that they possess a robust ability to adapt to extreme environmental challenges.

Significance of bumblebee’s underwater survival

“This is incredibly encouraging news for the future of these crucial pollinators,” said Dr. Rondeau. Still, the study brings up intriguing questions for future research.

Could this trait help bumblebees cope with the effects of climate change? Do other bumblebee species share this underwater resilience? And how exactly do bumblebees do this?

Bumblebees play an essential role in our ecosystems, acting as pollinators for a variety of plants, including many crops humans rely on for food. Their health and survival are closely tied to our own agricultural and ecological success.

Thus, their ability to withstand environmental stressors not only highlights their resilience but also underscores the importance of taking action to ensure their continued survival.

This fascinating discovery reminds us of the incredible ways animals adapt to their environment, something we might need to keep in mind as the climate shifts.

Supporting our buzzing allies

The recent discovery of queen bumblebees‘ ability to survive underwater highlights the remarkable adaptability of animals in the face of environmental changes. Their survival is directly linked to our ecosystems and agricultural success. Here’s how we can support them:

Planting for pollinators

One of the simplest yet most effective ways to aid bees is by cultivating bee-friendly habitats. Planting wildflowers and native plants in our gardens provides bees with the necessary nutrients they derive from nectar and pollen. Such environments not only support their nutritional needs but also offer safe havens against environmental stresses.

Reducing pesticide impact

Pesticides pose a significant threat to bees and other pollinators. These chemicals, often used in agricultural and residential settings, can be lethal to bee populations. By adopting natural pest control methods and advocating for policies that restrict pesticide use, we can help mitigate these risks.

romoting organic farming techniques and encouraging local communities to reduce pesticide use can significantly enhance the safety of bee habitats. These efforts help create healthier environments for these essential pollinators.

Learning more about bees

Increasing public awareness about the importance of bees and the challenges they face is crucial for their protection. Education can lead to better protective measures and policies. Community initiatives like gardening projects, local pesticide bans, and educational programs can drive significant change.

Learning more about bees and sharing this knowledge helps cultivate a community committed to supporting and sustaining these essential pollinators.

The discovery of bumblebees’ underwater survival ability is more than just a scientific curiosity; it serves as a call to action. By taking steps to protect these vital creatures, we can ensure their survival and the health of our global ecosystems.

The study is published in the journal Biology Letters.

