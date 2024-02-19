Carolina azolla plant could help reduce global food insecurity

In the quest for innovative solutions to combat food insecurity and bolster resilience in the face of disasters, researchers from Penn State have shed light on a remarkable yet underappreciated plant: Carolina azolla.

This research unfolds the potential of azolla, a water plant native to the eastern U.S., known scientifically as azolla caroliniana Willd, to revolutionize our approach to food sustainability.

Discovering the secrets of Carolina azolla

Carolina azolla, with its rapid growth rate — capable of doubling its biomass in just two days — and its ability to capture atmospheric nitrogen, presents a multifaceted solution to pressing global challenges.

Not only does it serve as a green fertilizer, but it also holds promise as a nutritious feed for poultry and livestock, and, intriguingly, as a viable food source for humans in crisis situations.

A study led by Daniel Winstead, alongside Professors Michael Jacobson and Francesco Di Gioia, explores the unique properties of Carolina azolla that make it more digestible and nutritious for human consumption compared to its counterparts used in Asia and Africa.

This discovery is part of a broader research initiative, Food Resilience in the Face of Catastrophic Global Events, aimed at identifying sustainable food resources.

How cooking unlocks its dietary potential

The nutritional profile of Carolina azolla is notable for its moderate protein content and high mineral yields, challenging the previously held belief that its high total polyphenolic content could limit its use in human diets.

Polyphenols, while beneficial in lower concentrations for their antioxidant properties, can inhibit nutrient absorption when present in high amounts.

However, the Carolina strain’s lower phenolic content, further reducible through cooking methods such as boiling, pressure cooking, and natural fermentation, marks a significant advancement in making azolla a feasible dietary option.

Described as having a crisp texture and a neutral taste, Carolina azolla’s adaptability to different cooking processes significantly diminishes its antinutritional factors, thus enhancing its appeal for human consumption and livestock feed alike.

The research found that cooking reduces the plant’s total phenol content by up to 92%, making it comparable to common fruits, beans, and nuts in terms of phenolic content.

Carolina Azolla as a sustainable food source

Beyond its nutritional benefits, Carolina azolla stands out for its low maintenance and minimal input requirements, making it an ideal crop for fast cultivation.

Its ability to thrive with limited resources positions it as a key player in enhancing food supplies, particularly in smallholder farms and low-income regions.

The plant’s versatility and quick growth cycle make it a strategic resource in disaster recovery efforts, offering a rapid response to food scarcity and contributing to climate resilience.

This study is part of a series of investigations by Penn State researchers into drought-resistant food crops and the role of agrobiodiversity in sustaining food systems amid increasing disasters.

By highlighting underutilized plants like Carolina azolla, which once formed a part of Native American diets, the research advocates for a diversified approach to food security.

As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and food scarcity, Carolina azolla emerges as a beacon of hope. Its potential applications, from emergency food supplies to inclusion in space exploration programs, underscore the importance of exploring and developing resilient food systems.

Through continued research and development, Carolina azolla could play a pivotal role in securing a sustainable and resilient food future.

Carolina azolla and a future of resilient food systems

In summary, this important research by Penn State offers hope for addressing global food insecurity and building resilience against disasters.

Through its rapid growth, nitrogen-fixing ability, and potential as a nutritious food source, Carolina azolla presents a versatile solution to the challenges of sustainable agriculture and emergency food provision.

The study highlights the plant’s significant benefits and underscores the importance of innovative approaches to food production.

As we move forward, embracing underutilized resources like Carolina azolla could be key to developing robust, sustainable food systems capable of withstanding the unpredictable challenges of the future.

The full study was published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition.

