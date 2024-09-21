Cellular secrets of wrinkle formation revealed

Wrinkles are not just reflections of aging or evidence of a life lived in smiles, frowns, and expressions of surprise. They are also a biological phenomena that stretch beyond the skin’s surface.

Wrinkles are characteristic of many organs and tissues. The brain and stomach – intestines included – have distinctive wrinkle patterns.

These complex structures play a pivotal role in governing cellular states and differentiation, facilitating each organ’s physiological functions.

Formation of biological wrinkles

Going beneath the skin’s surface – literally – we explore a breakthrough study unlocking insights on the formation of these biological wrinkle structures.

At Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), a team of researchers led by Professor Dong Sung Kim has achieved a significant breakthrough.

The experts have not only recreated the structure of wrinkles in biological tissues in a lab, but also shed light on the mechanisms behind wrinkle formation.

Until now, the formation of wrinkles in living tissue was shrouded in mystery. Most studies relied heavily on animal models – from fruit flies, mice to chickens – due to constraints in replicating wrinkle formation in a lab setting.

Replicating wrinkles in the lab

The POSTECH team developed an epithelial tissue model composed solely of human epithelial cells and extracellular matrix (ECM).

Armed with this model and a device to apply precise compressive forces, the experts have successfully replicated and observed wrinkle structures usually seen in the gut, skin, and other tissues.

This breakthrough made it possible for the team to replicate the hierarchical deformation of a single deep wrinkle caused by a strong compressive force and the formation of numerous small wrinkles under lighter compression.

The researchers also identified key determinants of the wrinkle formation process. They discovered that the ECM’s porous structure, dehydration, and the compressive force applied to the epithelial layer are crucial contributors to this complex process.

Dehydration and aging

In a particularly insightful finding, the POSTECH team observed that the dehydration of the ECM layer was a significant factor in the wrinkle formation process.

This mirrored the effects seen in aging skin, where the dehydration of the underlying tissue layer leads to wrinkle development, offering a mechanobiological model for understanding wrinkle formation.

“We have developed a platform that can replicate various wrinkle structures in living tissue without the need for animal testing,” noted Professor Dong Sung Kim.

“This platform enables real-time imaging and detailed observation of cellular and tissue-level wrinkle formation. It has wide-ranging applications in fields such as embryology, biomedical engineering, cosmetics, and more.”

Biological processes beneath the surface

So, it seems wrinkles are more than mere markers of age or expressions etched onto our faces. They are telling structures, revealing the intricacies of biological processes beneath the surface.

From skincare enthusiasts to biomedical engineers, the impact of this knowledge unfolds far and wide, offering profound implications for understanding the complexity of living organisms and advancing research in regenerative therapies, embryology, and beyond.

Wrinkle research beyond aging

The discoveries made by the POSTECH research team could extend well beyond understanding wrinkles in skin and other tissues.

By developing a detailed mechanobiological model of wrinkle formation, this platform paves the way for innovative applications across various fields.

In regenerative medicine, understanding how tissue responds to compressive forces could enhance efforts to engineer artificial tissues or organs. These insights may improve tissue scaffolding for skin grafts, wound healing, and even the development of bioengineered organs for transplantation.

In cosmetics, the research could lead to the development of novel anti-aging treatments. By targeting the underlying extracellular matrix (ECM) structures and their dehydration processes, new products could potentially delay or minimize visible signs of aging.

As researchers continue to explore the interaction between biological tissue mechanics and structural changes, the future promises significant advancements not just in skincare, but in broader biomedical applications.

With these breakthroughs, what we see on the surface becomes a window into understanding deeper biological processes, driving innovation across healthcare and cosmetic industries.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–