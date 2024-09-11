Article image
09-11-2024

Children exposed to diverse faces develop fewer stereotypes later

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

Ever caught yourself making assumptions about the person on the other side of the table? The silent categorizing that happens in our minds can subtly sway our behavior. Stereotypes, even formed as a child, can manipulate our interactions from the tone of our voice to the manner of our approach.

According to research led by neuroscientist Saskia Koch of the Donders Institute and Radboud University, babies who have more diverse social contacts in the first years of their life can overcome stereotypes more easily by the age of 17.

As Koch highlights, the difference in how you’d converse with a child versus an adult is a reflection of underlying presumptions affecting our behavior.

Children at daycare and stereotype biases

This particular study witnesses the journey of young folks from their impressionable infancy all the way to their teenage years. One crucial aspect this study analyzed was the frequency of their daycare visits during infancy.

The underlying hypothesis here was simple: More exposures to daycare presumably led to a variety of social encounters implicating diverse interactions with caregivers and peers from different backgrounds.

Future stereotypes in children

Fast forward to their 17th year, these same individuals were tasked to play a game. The rules were simple: find a hidden object on a game board with the help of a partner.

The only catch? Only the 17-year-olds knew the object’s whereabouts and had to communicate it to their partner non-verbally.

 “We saw that 17-year-olds who had come into contact with many different people as infants were more likely to get over a stereotype. They did not linger long in the idea that they were playing with a child, by moving more slowly,” explained Koch.

Daycare attendance frequency

The teens were informed that their gaming partner for one round was a 5-year-old and an adult for another.

In reality, it was the same person throughout. Koch observed that initially, the 17-year-olds, believing they were interacting with a child, altered their communication style, emphasizing their movements more.

However, the duration of this adapted behavior hinged crucially on their daycare attendance frequency in infancy.

Confronting stereotype bias in children

The research found that those who experienced diverse social contacts as infants could overcome their stereotype bias more quickly.

They didn’t prolong the idea of playing with a child, which was initially indicated by moving more slowly. Instead, these teens understood through interaction that the “child” was equally competent.

“They found out in the interaction that the ‘child’ was also very good and relied more often on that interaction,” said Koch. Thus, they adjusted their play accordingly.

Embracing change

Koch’s observations reveal that children who had more diverse social experiences can debunk stereotypes more readily later in life.

Their sensitivity to social interactions is heightened, and they can more quickly shake off the mental images they hold of their peers.

“Gaining many diverse social experiences early in life allows us to adapt better to the needs of our partners in social interaction,” noted Koch.

Implications for early childhood education

The findings from Koch’s research underscore the importance of fostering diverse social environments in early childhood education settings.

Educators and caregivers play a pivotal role in shaping the interactions and experiences that children encounter during their formative years.

By intentionally designing programs that promote inclusivity, collaboration, and exposure to varying perspectives, educators can equip children with the tools necessary to navigate social dynamics adeptly.

Such environments not only enrich cognitive and emotional development but also serve as a foundation for dismantling stereotypes that may persist throughout life.

As Koch’s insights suggest, a more varied social fabric in early education can lead to more refined interpersonal skills and a greater capacity for understanding and empathy as they mature.

Broader impact

Given the compelling evidence presented by the Nijmegen longitudinal study, future research could extend these findings by exploring the implications in different cultural contexts.

Understanding how varying environments – whether urban, rural, or international – impact the development of stereotype recognition and adaptation could provide invaluable insights.

Additionally, integrating these principles into parenting programs and community initiatives could encourage a more empathetic society.

Workshops that prioritize discussion and interaction among diverse groups could further enhance social adaptability from an early age.

Children experiences and stereotypes

Ultimately, this research opens a pathway for educators, parents, and policymakers to collaborate in cultivating an inclusive atmosphere that challenges preconceived notions, promoting understanding and cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world.

What this all boils down to is that the more we expose our children to diverse social experiences early in life, the better equipped they’ll be to challenge and transcend the stereotypes they encounter later.

The study is published in the journal Science of Learning.

—–

