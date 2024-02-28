Article image
02-28-2024

Cleaning the brain: Neurons flush out waste while we sleep

Earth.com staff writer

Despite its appearance of tranquility, sleep is a time of significant activity for the brain, not in silence but in a state of dynamic electrical activity. 

As the world quiets down, the brain remains a hub of activity, with neurons firing off bursts of electrical pulses that coalesce into rhythmic waves, indicative of intense neural function. The question arises: Why does the brain stay so active during our rest?

Synchronized neural activity

Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have discovered that slow brain waves play a crucial role in cleaning the brain during sleep. Nerve cells synchronize to produce these waves, which in turn propel fluid through the brain’s complex tissue, effectively cleaning it.

“These neurons are miniature pumps. Synchronized neural activity powers fluid flow and removal of debris from the brain,” said Li-Feng Jiang-Xie, a postdoctoral research associate at WUSTL. 

“If we can build on this process, there is the possibility of delaying or even preventing neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, in which excess waste – such as metabolic waste and junk proteins – accumulate in the brain and lead to neurodegeneration.”

Metabolic waste 

Brain cells are responsible for a wide range of functions, including thought, emotion, movement, memory, and problem-solving. These processes are energy-intensive, leading to the production of metabolic waste. 

“It is critical that the brain disposes of metabolic waste that can build up and contribute to neurodegenerative diseases,” said senior author Jonathan Kipnis, a professor of pathology and immunology at the same university. 

“We knew that sleep is a time when the brain initiates a cleaning process to flush out waste and toxins it accumulates during wakefulness. But we didn’t know how that happens. These findings might be able to point us toward strategies and potential therapies to speed up the removal of damaging waste and to remove it before it can lead to dire consequences.”

Fluid movement and rhythmic waves

According to the experts, cleaning the dense structure of the brain is a complex task. Cerebrospinal fluid must navigate through the brain, collecting waste before exiting and filtering through the body’s lymphatic system. The researchers demonstrated that neurons’ rhythmic waves are essential for driving this fluid movement.

By specifically silencing regions in the brains of sleeping mice, preventing neurons from generating these waves, the researchers observed that cerebrospinal fluid could not circulate properly, trapping waste within the brain tissue.

Cleansing the brain

“One of the reasons that we sleep is to cleanse the brain,” Kipnis said. “And if we can enhance this cleansing process, perhaps it’s possible to sleep less and remain healthy. Not everyone has the benefit of eight hours of sleep each night, and loss of sleep has an impact on health.” 

“Other studies have shown that mice that are genetically wired to sleep less have healthy brains. Could it be because they clean waste from their brains more efficiently? Could we help people living with insomnia by enhancing their brain’s cleaning abilities so they can get by on less sleep?”

Study implications 

The researchers also found that the amplitude and rhythm of brain waves vary throughout sleep, affecting the force with which fluid moves. They now aim to understand the implications of these variations and identify which brain regions are most at risk of waste accumulation.

“We think the brain-cleaning process is similar to washing dishes. You start, for example, with a large, slow, rhythmic wiping motion to clean soluble wastes splattered across the plate. Then you decrease the range of the motion and increase the speed of these movements to remove particularly sticky food waste on the plate,” said Jiang-Xie.

“Despite the varying amplitude and rhythm of your hand movements, the overarching objective remains consistent: to remove different types of waste from dishes. Maybe the brain adjusts its cleaning method depending on the type and amount of waste.”

The study is published in the journal Nature.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—- 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
Woman,With,Bowl,Of,Potato,Chips,Watching,Tv,On,Sofa
02-28-2024
Sitting for hours without breaks greatly diminishes overall health
Gut-brain-communication.jpg
02-28-2024
How does gut-brain communication affect emotional well-being?
Doomsday-Glacier.jpg
02-28-2024
Doomsday Glacier seems to have lost its ability to recover
Cleaning-the-brain.jpg
02-28-2024
Cleaning the brain: Neurons flush out waste while we sleep
UFO-sightings.jpg
02-28-2024
UFO sightings are influenced by the environment
Fresh,Green,And,Urban,Buildings
02-28-2024
City residents have better mental health with access to green space
Cell,Structure,Hydrilla,,View,Of,The,Leaf,Surface,Showing,Plant
02-28-2024
Plants have a sophisticated defense system when pathogens attack
CBD-anxiety.jpg
02-28-2024
CBD relieves anxiety without the risks that come with THC
2024/02/finasteride-miracle-drug_hair_prostate_heart_health_1m.jpg
02-28-2024
Finasteride: "Miracle drug" regrows hair, heals prostate, and also boosts heart health
Smoking-cannabis-heart-attack.jpg
02-28-2024
Smoking cannabis significantly increases the risk of heart attack
Walleye.jpg
02-28-2024
Walleye are struggling to adapt to rapid seasonal changes
Gas-stove-nanoparticles.jpg
02-27-2024
Gas stoves release more harmful nanoparticles than vehicle exhaust
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved