Climate extremes could lead to critical blood supply shortages

As the planet heats up, the challenges of climate change reach into every part of life – including our hospitals. The global blood supply is among the systems under increasing stress. For decades, health services have relied on a stable network of volunteer donors, rigorous testing, temperature-sensitive storage, and timely transport.

But as climate change drives more extreme weather, alters disease patterns, and affects public health on multiple fronts, researchers are warning that blood safety and availability may no longer be assured.

A new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health offers the most comprehensive analysis yet.

Conducted by experts at the University of the Sunshine Coast and Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, the research lays out the many ways climate instability could disrupt the blood supply chain – from donor health and logistics to storage and distribution.

Climate disrupts the blood supply chain

The blood supply system is complex. It depends on a series of tightly coordinated steps: identifying eligible donors, collecting blood, transporting it for processing, screening it for diseases, and finally distributing it to clinics and hospitals.

Each step requires infrastructure, reliable energy, and human effort. Climate change threatens all of these.

“Warmer temperatures and natural disasters such as heatwaves, floods, cyclones, and bushfires are expected to become more frequent and severe,” noted Dr. Elvina Viennet, Lifeblood researcher and UniSC Adjunct Research Fellow.

“As well as limiting the mobility of large numbers of people, these events disrupt the storage, safety, and transportation of blood, which has a short shelf life.”

“We experienced this recently with ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred in Australia, when an extreme weather event drastically reduced national blood supplies for the first time.”

New diseases, old fears

One of the most alarming threats is the rise of infectious diseases that can spread through blood. As the climate shifts, mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue, malaria, and West Nile virus are moving into new territories. These diseases not only raise demand for transfusions but also disqualify many donors.

Study lead author Dr. Helen Faddy, an associate professor at UniSC, elaborated on the focus of the research.

“While many studies have explored the broader health effects of climate change, we sought to fill gaps in understanding the full extent of the risks – from donor health and collection logistics to the processing, storage and distribution of products,” said Dr. Faddy.

“For example, predictions of increased rainfall and warmer temperatures in certain regions including Australia, could intensify mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue Fever, West Nile virus and malaria, and potentially see them spread to new areas.”

At the same time, shifts in disease prevalence and natural disaster frequency could increase the demand for blood transfusions.

Dr. Faddy also pointed out that rising sea levels could increase migration, making it harder to find compatible blood types for patients. To address this, it’s important to recruit more donors from diverse ethnic backgrounds and expand overall donor participation.

Less obvious dangers to donation

Beyond infections and infrastructure, climate change also brings subtler problems. Heat-related illnesses, for instance, can disqualify otherwise healthy donors.

Extreme temperatures can affect blood pressure and hydration levels. This may reduce the number of people who qualify to give blood on donation days.

Psychological stress linked to climate anxiety or natural disaster trauma also plays a role. Some may avoid public spaces or delay medical appointments, including blood donation. Displacement due to rising seas or wildfires could create so-called “blood deserts” – areas where donors and clinics are few and far between.

Nutritional changes may also matter. As more people shift to plant-based diets, iron levels may drop. Low ferritin disqualifies donors and can affect donation frequency.

Climate disasters disrupt blood testing

Once blood is collected, it must be processed, tested, and delivered. Each of these steps depends on power supply, refrigeration, and reliable roads or air travel. These systems are vulnerable.

During floods or fires, transport can break down. Testing labs may lose power. Temperature-sensitive equipment may malfunction. Blood, plasma, and platelets must be stored within specific ranges. Even short delays or minor faults can spoil these precious supplies.

Samples for nucleic acid testing, used to screen for transfusion-transmissible infections, must be kept at 2–8°C and processed within 24–48 hours. Missed timelines due to climate-related disruption can result in unusable samples and wasted resources.

Climate change affects the workforce

The people who run the blood supply system are also at risk. Health workers, volunteers, and lab technicians may suffer from heat stress, illness, or burnout. In some areas, up to 70% of healthcare workers are women, many of whom juggle additional caregiving roles.

Disasters increase workloads, heighten stress, and often leave staff dealing with crises on both professional and personal fronts. Maintaining a full workforce during extended climate emergencies may become one of the hardest challenges.

Climate emergencies drive blood demand

Blood isn’t just needed during disasters. Chronic illness, surgery, childbirth, and cancer treatments all depend on a regular supply. But climate change may worsen many of these conditions.

Bushfires and storms raise respiratory risks. Cardiovascular conditions can spike during heatwaves. Mental health disorders linked to climate disasters can raise the risk of self-harm and trauma, leading to more transfusions.

In disaster zones, the need for blood may surge just as clinics are flooded or roads are blocked. Hospitals need to keep up with these unpredictable spikes, often with limited resources.

Finding new paths forward

While the threats are serious, solutions are emerging. Some innovations – like drone deliveries and walking blood banks – are already in use. In Rwanda, drones carry blood to remote clinics. In Australia, new emergency protocols allow blood to be collected at crisis sites.

Cell salvage, which recycles a patient’s own blood during surgery, reduces reliance on donors. Hospitals can prepare for climate-driven shortages by planning for alternative blood sources and developing flexible emergency protocols.

“As our environment evolves, we need to reduce reliance on traditional blood supply chains and have adaptable strategies that offer rapid responses to climate-related challenges,” said Dr. Faddy.

Blood services and climate challenges

Health systems must now plan for multiple types of disruption. Not only must they monitor vector-borne diseases, but they must also prepare for floods, fires, and energy outages. Emergency planning should include stock monitoring, route adjustments, and backup systems for storage and testing.

Public messaging and communication during emergencies will also be crucial. Ensuring the public understands when and where to donate – even when the usual centers are closed – could help maintain supplies in a crisis.

Experts also call for stronger international collaboration. Some countries have already helped others during disasters by sharing blood supplies or technologies. These partnerships may become essential as climate stress becomes more widespread.

Research, resilience, and equity

This study highlights a major research gap. Very few studies have addressed the full impact of climate change on the global blood supply. Most focus on transfusion-transmissible infections, but the threats extend far beyond that.

Further research must explore how extreme weather, migration, dietary shifts, and mental health all interact with blood systems. Understanding these factors will help governments create more resilient and equitable health networks.

If left unaddressed, climate change could shift blood from a reliable resource to a vulnerable one. But with the right tools – early warning systems, flexible protocols, and community engagement – this vital lifeline can be protected.

The study is published in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health.

