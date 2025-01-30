Climate change is constantly reshuffling Earth's species

The world’s changing climate isn’t only increasing temperatures – it’s triggering a profound reorganization of Earth’s species. The accelerating pace of these shifts poses serious threats to global wildlife.

New research reveals that rapid temperature fluctuations are actively altering which species can survive in specific regions at a rate faster than previously observed.

The study, led by researchers at UC Santa Cruz, highlights how rising and falling temperatures lead to rapid shifts in species composition. The researchers found that as temperature fluctuations accelerate, ecosystems struggle to maintain stability.

Adaptation alone cannot save species

The study challenges the assumption that species can easily adapt to the changing climate through behavioral shifts or altered interactions with other organisms.

Instead, the research shows that such adaptations are insufficient to counteract the effects of increasingly unstable temperatures.

When climate changes too quickly, ecosystems undergo a reshuffling process that disrupts the balance of species within them.

Study lead author Malin Pinsky is an associate professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at UC Santa Cruz.

“It’s like shuffling a deck of cards, and temperature change now is shuffling that deck faster and faster,” said Pinsky. “The worry is that eventually you start to lose some cards.”

Climate change and species replacement

Unlike ocean species, which are often forced to move long distances due to warming waters, land animals can typically relocate to nearby areas that suit their temperature needs. However, the researchers found that even this ability does not prevent disruptions to terrestrial ecosystems.

The study was focused on species replacement, a process in which some species disappear while new ones take their place.

While this is a natural occurrence, the study shows that the speed of replacement is increasing due to rapid temperature changes. If this trend continues, species losses may outpace new arrivals, leading to ecosystem instability.

How to mitigate the crisis

The study suggests that the best way to reduce these climate change risks is to prevent further global warming, preserve natural landscapes that support diverse species and temperature conditions, and limit human-driven changes to the environment.

The benefits of these actions include increased biodiversity, cleaner air, and healthier ecosystems.

“Temperature affects everything from how fast the heart beats to how flexible and porous our cell membranes are; from how much food animals eat to how fast plants grow,” noted Pinsky. “Temperature is in many ways the metronome for life.”

Some ecosystems are more resilient

One of the key findings of the study is that ecosystems with varied landscapes are better equipped to handle temperature shifts.

When an environment offers a range of temperature conditions, species can seek out cooler or warmer areas as needed. This natural variation acts as a buffer against extreme fluctuations.

For example, if a person standing in an open field starts to overheat, they have no immediate escape. However, if a forest is nearby, moving into the shade provides instant relief.

Animals experience a similar dynamic. Those living in environments with diverse temperature zones can shift their location rather than face extinction or replacement.

Some species struggle with climate change

Unfortunately, not all ecosystems have this level of variation. Some regions, whether due to natural conditions or human development, lack the temperature diversity needed to protect their inhabitants.

Species in these regions are at the greatest risk of decline as climate change accelerates temperature shifts. Understanding which environments are most vulnerable can help guide conservation efforts.

Study senior author Shane Blowes is an expert at Germany’s Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg.

“Establishing this explicit link between rates of climate change and rates of species turnover allows us to better understand how changing temperatures can impact different ecosystems,” said Blowes.

“Pinpointing factors that impact the rate of local species replacement can help prioritize conservation actions.”

Human activity increases species turnover

The researchers also found that human activity is worsening the effects of climate change on species replacement. Factors such as land development, pollution, and the spread of invasive species put additional stress on already vulnerable ecosystems.

These pressures further accelerate species loss by reducing habitat diversity and making it harder for species to adjust to temperature changes.

Humans can help mitigate the negative effects of climate change on biodiversity by reducing habitat destruction, minimizing pollution, and controlling invasive species.

In marine environments, reducing fishing pressure and protecting underwater habitats can also support species stability.

As climate change continues to accelerate, understanding how ecosystems respond to temperature shifts will be critical for conservation efforts. The study’s findings highlight the urgency of addressing global warming and protecting diverse habitats to ensure the stability of ecosystems worldwide.

The research was funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), iDiv, and the Helmholtz Institute for Functional Marine Biodiversity.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

