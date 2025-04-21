Climate trauma can rewire the brain, causing chronic fear and anxiety

In November 2018, a deadly wildfire devastated parts of Northern California. Lives were uprooted, communities were reshaped, and mental health challenges lingered long after the embers cooled.

Many survivors faced not only physical loss but also struggles tied to anxiety and mood changes. Early discussions hinted that post-fire stress could alter ways people think and behave.

Dr. Jyoti Mishra from UC San Diego, an associate professor at the School of Medicine and co-director of the University of California Climate Resilience Initiative, helped confirm that such major disasters may produce a kind of climate-related trauma.

Climate disasters damage mental health

Climate disasters can lead to long-lasting mental health consequences, which researchers sometimes call climate trauma.

Large fires, intense storms, and prolonged droughts can overwhelm communities, both physically and psychologically.

Various studies have shown that these events can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD. Worry and tension become constant companions, and routine decisions might feel more challenging.

Fire survivors struggle with decisions

One newly published study examined how survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire approached choices that could pay off with bigger rewards over time.

Participants performed a computer-based task that tracked how often they stuck to an option that offered higher gains in the long run. The team discovered that those who directly experienced the fire were more likely to abandon the choice that yielded better long-term outcomes.

“It was clear that brains of study participants directly exposed to wildfires – as opposed to those not exposed – became significantly hyper-aroused when trying to make proper decision choices but they were still unable to execute the task well,” said Jason Nan, a UC San Diego bioengineering graduate student and study first author.

Influence of stress on the brain

Elevated vigilance may help individuals react swiftly to real threats. Yet continuous hyperarousal can derail the planning needed for long-range benefits. Heightened focus on short-term safety often leaves little energy for calm reasoning.

Research indicates that trauma-related responses can disrupt areas of the brain responsible for reward processing. People under extreme stress might switch away from strategies that require sustained effort and stick to choices with smaller, more frequent payoffs.

Fire’s effect on focus and memory

In the study, specialists used electroencephalogram recordings to watch the brain’s electrical signals during the decision task. The results showed that those who lived through the Camp Fire had unusual activity in the parietal region. That area often handles memory, attention, and rumination.

“Our previous research has shown that survivors of California’s 2018 Camp Fire experience prolonged symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression alongside hyper-distractibility,” said Dr. Mishra.

Early mental health and recovery paths

Left unchecked, altered decision-making patterns might create more complications for those trying to rebuild their lives.

Day-to-day tasks like budgeting or health management could become overwhelming. Mindfulness-based tools have shown some promise for managing rumination by gently redirecting attention.

Community-based programs that support mental health soon after a wildfire can be a lifeline. They have the potential to reduce anxiety symptoms and encourage a proactive mind-set. These programs also help people regain the confidence to make choices that benefit their long-term well-being.

Linking trauma to future challenges

Wildfire survivors who feel anxious may struggle with planning that hinges on delayed rewards.

That might include saving money or setting aside time for personal growth. Over time, small setbacks can stack up when immediate needs overshadow bigger-picture goals.

Some participants in the study reported PTSD-like traits on screening tools such as the GAD-7 and PHQ-9. These measures assess anxiety and depression levels, respectively, and can identify those at risk for prolonged distress.

Shifts in thinking among fire survivors

Efforts to monitor mood, memory, and decision styles across fire-prone areas could inform public health strategies.

Screening for shifts in thinking might lead to early interventions. That might curb severe issues like substance misuse or difficulties with job performance.

Mental health experts also suggest that it is wise to train responders to watch for subtle cognitive changes among survivors. In future climate disasters, frontline volunteers and counselors may spot signs of immediate decision-making changes and direct those affected to additional support.

The human side of climate uncertainty

Local communities often come together when wildfires strike. That unity remains vital in the months or years following a large blaze. Temporary housing, donated supplies, and relocation assistance all play a part.

Emotional support is equally important. Friends, family, counselors, and neighbors can make a difference by listening without judgment. Even simple check-ins let survivors know they are not alone.

Fire survivors can regain control

In a world facing hotter summers and drier landscapes, the emotional toll of climate emergencies may only grow.

Studies highlight a need for greater resilience not just in physical infrastructure but also in mental health resources. Many communities are already stepping up efforts to safeguard both body and mind.

Continuous research helps identify those at higher risk of cognitive strain. With that knowledge, specialists can tailor therapies that combine evidence-based treatments and practical coping skills.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

