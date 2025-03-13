Clothes dryers are not worth the financial and environmental cost

Clothes dryers are a standard fixture in the average American home, but they have associated costs. They use a lot of energy, which is expensive and has consequences in terms of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions into the atmosphere.

In reality, domestic dryers in the United States consume about 3% of domestic energy use, which is six times more than the consumption by washing machines.

Annually, operating clothes drying appliances in the U.S. costs more than $7 billion and releases the energy equivalent of 27 million tons of CO 2 . In contrast, drying clothes in the air is a cheap and efficient alternative.

Although American homes have dryers as a standard appliance, this is much less common in other nations. More than 80% of U.S. homes use a dryer, while in South Korea it is less than 30%, in Germany it is slightly over 40% and in the U.K. it is slightly below 60%.

This imbalance prompted researchers to wonder if Americans might gain from switching to air drying.

The energy cost of dryers

Researchers from the University of Michigan’s School for Environment and Sustainability (SEAS) wanted to explore the financial and environmental impact of clothes drying. Under the guidance of Shelie Miller, co-director of the UM’s Center for Sustainable Systems, the researchers examined different drying methods and their long-term costs.

“In most other places in the world, it’s hard to find a clothes dryer,” said Zhu Zhu, lead author of the study. “We know dryers consume a lot of energy, so what if you used line drying instead? How much could you save? How many CO 2 emissions could you avoid?”

The findings revealed a clear picture: over the lifetime of a dryer, switching entirely to air drying could save households more than $2,100.

At the same time, this simple change could cut carbon dioxide emissions by over three tons per household. Given the stark contrast in energy use and environmental impact, these results weren’t entirely unexpected.

“We knew that line drying was going to be zero and dryers were going to be a bunch,” said Miller.

Using a mix of drying methods

While some may find it impractical to completely eliminate dryer use, the study found that a combination of line drying and occasional dryer use was the second most cost-effective and eco-friendly option.

Surprisingly, investing in an energy-efficient dryer didn’t always guarantee savings in the long run.

“We tend to focus on technological improvements, but a lot of the time, behavioral changes can have larger impacts,” Miller said. “If we are going to tackle climate change, we have to think about both cultural and technical solutions.”

The study also highlighted how the impact of clothes dryers varies by region. In areas where electricity is generated primarily from coal, dryers contribute significantly to CO 2 emissions in comparison to regions powered by renewable sources like hydroelectric energy.

In some places, switching from a gas dryer to an electric one can either reduce emissions by more than 90% or increase them by over 220%, depending on the energy mix.

Small changes can make a big difference

While a transition to cleaner energy sources would help mitigate the environmental impact of dryers, individuals can take immediate action by adopting more energy-conscious habits. For example, running a dryer at night during off-peak hours can reduce emissions by 8%.

For those who are hesitant about fully embracing air drying, small adjustments can help ease the transition. Some fabrics become stiff when air dried, but a short spin in the dryer – rather than a full cycle – can restore their softness.

Many also assume they need an outdoor space for air drying, but as long as a room isn’t too humid or cold, air drying works just as well indoors.

“You don’t need a big balcony or a huge backyard,” Zhu said. “Based on my personal experience, you have more capacity than you imagine.”

Is your dryer worth the energy cost?

At its core, the study challenges consumers to question whether their habits truly add value to their daily lives.

“A lot of this is asking ourselves whether the consumption we’re doing is serving our lives in meaningful ways. The lowest carbon option is always the thing that you don’t do,” said Miller.

While dryers are convenient, their energy costs and environmental impacts are hard to ignore.

Whether by embracing full air drying or simply reducing dryer use, small changes can lead to big savings – both for households and for the planet.

The full study was published in the journal Resources Conservation and Recycling.

