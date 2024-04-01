New gecko species discovered in India named after Van Gogh

Nature often mirrors the masterpieces of art. Yet, it’s rare to see art hiding within nature itself. A recent discovery brings art and nature together, showcasing a unique gecko species, Cnemaspis vangoghi, that brings to mind Van Gogh’s iconic ‘The Starry Night’.

True to its name, the “Starry Night” gecko sports a mesmerizing pattern that instantly brought the iconic artwork to the minds of its discoverers.

This stunning creature, now officially named Cnemaspis vangoghi, is one of two new gecko species recently discovered in the Southern Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu.

Cnemaspis vangoghi: New gecko family member

A gecko is a small to medium-sized lizard belonging to the family Gekkonidae. Geckos are unique for their remarkable ability to climb smooth surfaces, thanks to specialized toe pads that allow them to adhere to even vertical walls and ceilings.

They are found in warm climates throughout the world and are known for their vocalizations, which they use for communication.

Many gecko species are nocturnal, and they have large, sensitive eyes that help them see in low light conditions.

Moreover, geckos are also famous for their ability to regenerate lost tails, a defense mechanism against predators.

Van Gogh inspires the name Cnemaspis vangoghi

“Cnemaspis vangoghi is named for Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh (1853–1890) as the striking colouration of the new species is reminiscent of one of his most iconic paintings, The Starry Night,” explains Ishan Agarwal, part of the team that discovered and described the new lizard.

The male “Starry Night” geckos boast a bright yellow head and forebody contrasted by dazzling blue spots along their backs. They make their home among rocks and occasionally venture onto buildings or trees in their native habitat.

Lizard hunters and artistic inspiration

A team of dedicated researchers from the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation, including Ishan Agarwal, Akshay Khandekar, and Tejas Thackeray, made the incredible find during an arduous expedition in April of 2022. Their search took them through the rich biodiversity of Tamil Nadu.

“Tamil Nadu is an exceptionally biodiverse state, and we expect to name well over 50 new species of lizards by the time we are done!” says Agarwal.

He adds, “I also had more than 500 tick bites during that summer trip, with the highest densities in the low-elevation, dry forests of Srivilliputhur, where the new species are found.” Clearly, these scientists go the extra mile (and endure the extra itch!) for their passion.

Meet the (other) gecko in town

The Van Gogh gecko shares the spotlight with a fellow discovery, Cnemaspis sathuragiriensis, named after the Sathuragiri Hills where it dwells.

Both are small-bodied geckos, reaching lengths of only about 3.4 cm. They primarily reside in the rocky, low-elevation forests near Srivilliputhur and are most active in the cooler morning and evening hours.

“The two new species are distributed in low elevation (250–400 m asl.), deciduous forests of Srivilliputhur, and add to the five previously known endemic vertebrates from Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu, India,” Ishan Agarwal explains.

Importance of geckos beyond Van Gogh

While their range might seem limited, these geckos highlight a fascinating phenomenon called micro-endemism.

“They are diurnal and mainly active during the cool hours of the early morning and evening, found largely on rocks. So far, they have only been found in very restricted localities, “an interesting case of micro-endemism in low-elevation species,” he notes.

Their limited distribution might make them seem less significant. But, understanding and protecting even the most localized creatures is vital for a healthy ecosystem. Every species, no matter how small, plays a role in the delicate balance of nature.

A bright future for discovery

The discovery of Cnemaspis vangoghi is a thrilling reminder that our planet is a vast, ever-surprising gallery of natural wonders.

Who knows what other hidden masterpieces might be waiting to be found within the lush landscapes of Tamil Nadu, or indeed, across the globe?

The spirit of discovery burns bright, fueled by scientists who aren’t afraid of a few tick bites and the promise of uncovering nature’s extraordinary works of living art.

The full study is published in ZooKeys.

