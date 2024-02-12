Collapse of major ocean system would cause weather chaos

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a critical component of the Earth’s climate system. In a new study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers led by Utrecht University have unveiled findings that paint a concerning picture for the future of this major ocean system.

Utilizing advanced computer simulations that for the first time incorporate multiple environmental factors, the study suggests the once-distant possibility of an AMOC shutdown – a scenario with severe global climatic repercussions – is now appearing more imminent than previously thought.

Approaching a tipping point

This potential collapse of the AMOC, which could dramatically alter global weather patterns and significantly cool parts of Europe, is tied to the melting of Greenland’s ice sheet, a consequence of global warming. While the study posits that such an event remains decades away, the findings suggest it may not be as far off as once believed, potentially unfolding within a century.

“We are moving closer (to the collapse), but we’re not sure how much closer,” said study lead author Rene van Westen, a climate scientist at Utrecht University. “We are heading towards a tipping point.”

Global temperature regulation

The AMOC serves as one of the Earth’s fundamental climatic forces, circulating warm water from the equator towards the north and cold water towards the south, thus playing a key role in regulating global temperature.

The disruption of this ocean system could lead to a dramatic cooling of northwestern Europe, an expansion of Arctic ice southward, heightened temperatures in the Southern Hemisphere, altered global rainfall patterns, and impacts on ecosystems such as the Amazon.

Catastrophic ripple effects

Other scientists have already praised the study’s significance and the urgency of its findings. Stefan Rahmstorf, head of Earth Systems Analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Research, who was not involved in the study, lauded it as “a major advance in AMOC stability science.” He further emphasized the growing concern over an imminent AMOC collapse, suggesting that ignoring these warnings could be perilous.

Tim Lenton, a climate scientist at the University of Exeter, also not part of the research, expressed increased alarm regarding the potential for an AMOC collapse. He highlighted the difficulty in adapting to the abrupt and severe climatic changes that would follow, underscoring the catastrophic ripple effects across global climates that could lead to widespread food and water shortages.

Predicting the AMOC’s fate

The study leverages a comprehensive simulation that spans over 2,200 years, factoring in the influence of human-induced climate change on the AMOC. After 1,750 years within the simulation, the researchers observed an “abrupt AMOC collapse,” though translating this timeline to real-world conditions remains a challenge.

Monitoring the AMOC’s flow, particularly through measurements around the tip of Africa, is essential for predicting its future state. Van Westen described the potential shutdown as “cliff-like,” emphasizing the importance of these measurements in predicting the AMOC’s fate.

“This value is getting more negative under climate change,” van Westen said, indicating a slowing of the AMOC’s flow and a nearing tipping point.

Broader implications

As the scientific community grapples with the implications of these findings, there’s a consensus on the importance of addressing the broader issue of global warming. Joel Hirschi, from the United Kingdom’s National Oceanography Center, pointed out that while the potential AMOC collapse is a significant concern, the immediate effects of rapidly increasing global temperatures and associated extremes pose a more pressing threat to society.

The study serves as a call for global attention towards the potential collapse of the AMOC and the overarching need to mitigate climate change. It underscores the importance of continued research and monitoring of the Earth’s climate systems, aiming to better understand and perhaps avert the severe consequences of such a climatic tipping point.

