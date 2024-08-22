Confirmed: Magic mushrooms can effectively treat depression

As the world of today puts on its thinking cap, a new appreciation for unconventional methods is on the rise. A peculiar one among these is the use of psychedelics, particularly psilocybin, in treating depressive symptoms.

Psilocybin is popularly known as the active ingredient in magic mushrooms. An intriguing study recently published in The BMJ tells us that high dose psilocybin could be as effective as popular SSRI drug escitalopram in managing depressive symptoms.

Psilocybin and depression trials

The study authors report that patient responses were better in high dose psilocybin treatments than those on placebo in antidepressant trials. But, what’s the catch? The extent of the effect was not massive, but the potential is there.

The diligent researchers behind the review and meta-analysis are affiliated with the BMJ Group, a globally respected player in the medical research landscape. Through their careful evaluation of numerous trials, these scientists have shed new light on psilocybin’s potential role.

To get a clearer picture, the researchers painstakingly searched scientific databases, identifying randomized controlled trials that assessed the effects of psychedelics or escitalopram on adults with acute depressive symptoms.

Psilocybin and psychedelic perspective

Psychedelics have been gaining attention in the realm of psychiatric treatment. Some might even call it a paradigm shift.

However, it’s important to note that there are significant challenges. The subjective nature of psychedelic experiences can distort results, and the psychological support that usually accompanies psychedelic treatment can make it hard to isolate the effects of the drugs themselves.

That being said, the researchers found a glimmer of hope. The research included 811 people participating in 15 psychedelic trials and 1,968 people participating in five escitalopram trials.

The participants’ average age was 42 and 39 respectively, with women making up more than half of both groups.

Star in the psychedelic sky

The study’s most exciting find? High dose psilocybin was the only psychedelic treatment that performed better than a placebo in escitalopram trials. Its effect size was small, but comparable to that of current antidepressant drugs.

If you have concerns about the safety of using psychedelics like psilocybin, a recent study offers some reassuring insights. The research focused on the effects of psilocybin and other similar interventions, assessing their safety profile in comparison to a placebo.

Importantly, the findings revealed that none of the interventions were linked to a higher rate of severe adverse events. This includes serious issues such as death, hospitalization, or suicide attempts, as well as the rate of discontinuation of treatment.

This suggests that, when used responsibly and under appropriate conditions, psychedelics may not pose the heightened risks some fear, providing a promising avenue for exploration in mental health treatment.

Psilocybin and depression treatment

The exploration of psilocybin as a potential treatment for depression is just getting started. As researchers delve into how psychedelics interact with our brains, it’s important to balance excitement with caution.

The early results are encouraging, but they raise many questions about how psilocybin actually works. Psychopharmacology plays a crucial role in uncovering these mysteries, helping us understand how these substances affect our neurotransmitters and thinking.

By encouraging open conversations between doctors, researchers, and those who have experienced these therapies, we can learn to integrate psychedelics into future treatment approaches in a responsible way.

The fine print

But, like any study, it’s critical to acknowledge its limitations. The researchers admitted the sample size was small, and they only assessed the acute effects of interventions. Long term effects of psychedelics and escitalopram remain uncertain.

“Serotonergic psychedelics, especially high dose psilocybin, appeared to have the potential to treat depressive symptoms. Our analysis suggested that the standardised mean difference of high dose psilocybin was similar to that of current antidepressant drugs, showing a small effect size,” the researchers conclude.

“Improved blinding methods and standardised psychotherapies can help researchers to better estimate the efficacy of psychedelics for depressive symptoms and other psychiatric conditions.”

They suggest improved blinding methods and standardized psychotherapies can help provide a better estimate of psychedelics’ efficacy for depressive symptoms and other psychiatric conditions.

As the scientific community strives to explore further, this study sparks a thought-provoking conversation, doesn’t it? Dare we open the door to psychedelics as a potential tool to combat depression? It’s a question worth asking.

The study is published in the journal The BMJ.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–