Blood type plays a fascinating role in the world of human biology, influencing various aspects of our well-being. This particular characteristic has piqued the curiosity of scientists and doctors for years.

A recent study has uncovered a potential link between certain blood types and an increased risk of experiencing an early stroke.

Human blood types

Before we dive into the finer details of this study, it’s important to have a basic understanding.

The yardstick that we use to distinguish human blood types, known as the ABO blood group system, recognizes A, B, AB, and O as the main blood types.

These labels arise from particular chemical components present in our red blood cells. However, beneath these general categories lie subtle variations, the result of gene mutations.

Blood type and early stroke

A detailed research venture in 2022 explored the connection between the gene responsible for the A1 subgroup and the likelihood of having an early stroke.

The researchers scrutinized data from 48 genetic studies, including 17,000 stroke patients and approximately 600,000 non-stroke individuals, all between the ages 18 and 59.

The researchers conducted a genome-wide search and found two locations that were strongly associated with an earlier risk of stroke. Interestingly, one of these locations coincided with the site where the genes for blood type reside.

Blood type A and stroke risk

When the researchers looked closer at specific blood type genes, they made an astonishing discovery.

Those people whose genome coded for a version of the A group had a 16 percent higher chance of suffering a stroke before age 60 compared to other blood types.

On the other hand, individuals with a gene for group O1 had a 12 percent lower stroke risk. These riveting findings were shared by senior author and vascular neurologist Steven Kittner from the University of Maryland.

However, the experts emphasized that the extra stroke risk for people with type A blood is relatively slight. As such, these individuals do not need to worry about more surveillance or check-ups.

Though it’s still a bit of a mystery, the increased risk may be tied to components involved in blood clot formation, including platelets, cells lining blood vessels, and various circulating proteins.

Early and late stroke

An intriguing part of the study cropped up when comparing those who had a stroke before 60 to those who had one after this age.

The increased stroke risk accompanying type A blood dwindled quite significantly in the late-onset stroke group. It implies the triggers for early-life strokes may differ from those later in life.

It is worth noting that strokes in younger people are seldom caused by atherosclerosis, the accumulation of fatty patches in arteries. They are more often provoked by factors connected to clot formation.

Additionally, the study identified that people with type B blood had roughly an 11 percent increased likelihood of having a stroke, irrespective of their age.

Blood type and cardiovascular health

Earlier research has shown that the part of the genome associated with blood type, known as the “ABO locus,” is tied with coronary artery calcification, which can limit blood flow and up the risk of a heart attack.

Similarly, the A and B blood type genetic sequences have been linked to a slightly elevated risk of venous thrombosis, or blood clots in veins.

Despite needing more studies to shed light on these discoveries, it appears our blood type could harbor more health secrets than we previously suspected, particularly regarding our stroke risk.

Genetics and stroke risk

While blood type offers an interesting peek into stroke risk, it’s merely a part of the larger picture. Genetics wield a hefty influence on our susceptibility to various heart-related conditions, including stroke.

In the same study, it was noted that other genetic markers, apart from the ABO blood group, were associated with early onset stroke.

These markers affect elements like blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and inflammatory responses, all of which can alter stroke risk.

A deeper understanding of this broad genetic landscape aids scientists in identifying those who may be at higher risk.

The progress in genetic testing could potentially lead to more personalized health approaches, allowing individuals to lower their risks based on their unique genetic makeup.

While blood type provides valuable insights, it remains a part of a more intricate interplay between genetics and lifestyle choices that determine stroke risk.

The study is published in the journal Neurology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–