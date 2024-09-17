Creativity improves life satisfaction and overall well-being

A recent study emphasizes the accessibility and affordability of creative activities like knitting and drawing, highlighting how they require minimal tools and offer a fulfilling experience that boosts both creativity and well-being.

Creative spaces, conductive minds

Dr. Helen Keyes, a cognitive psychologist and the head of the School of Psychology and Sport Science at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) embarked on a study that explored the profound impact of creativity on well-being.

The research suggests that arts and crafts could significantly enhance well-being by offering meaningful spaces for expression and accomplishment.

Earlier research pinpointed the therapeutic effect of arts and crafts for people with mental health issues. However, Dr. Keyes and her team felt that the impact on the general population was understudied.

The researchers investigated how arts and crafts could reduce loneliness and contribute to overall happiness in everyday life.

Creativity and overall well-being

The team relied on extensive data from a large-scale national survey held in the UK between 2019-2020.

The researchers analyzed how creative activities influenced life satisfaction while controlling for factors known to affect well-being. These were namely gender, age group, health, employment status, and deprivation.

The study sample consisted of 7,182 participants from England, aged 16 and over. The individuals were part of the annual “Taking Part” survey conducted by the UK’s Department for Culture, Media, and Sport. This survey delves into the public’s engagement with arts and crafts.

Impact of creativity

The analysis by Dr. Keyes’ team discovered an interesting fact. Over 37% of the survey respondents had participated in at least one craft activity over the previous year.

When asked about their happiness levels, life satisfaction, and sense of fulfillment, the respondents’ answers correlated positively with their participation in arts and crafts. Higher levels of participation coincided with greater overall happiness and fulfillment.

However, the study also highlighted that while there were positive impacts, arts and crafts did not reduce anxiety or loneliness, calling for further investigation in this area.

Public health and creativity

Dr. Frank Clark, a psychiatrist with Prisma Health and an unassociated poet, endorsed the notion that all forms of art can enhance mental health. The benefits range from a boost in self-esteem, a reduction in anxiety or stress, improved communication, and promoted creativity.

Dr. Clark and Dr. Keyes both agreed that creativity doesn’t have a singular definition – it could take the form of knitting, coloring, photography, podcasting, and more. It provides an outlet for expression, a platform for achievement, and promotes a sense of mastery crucial for well-being.

“All forms of art can be beneficial in boosting mental health. Benefits include: increase in self-esteem, reduction in anxiety/stress, improving communication, and fostering creativity,” said Dr Clark.

Integrating creativity into daily routines

Incorporating creativity into everyday life does not require grand gestures or significant time commitments. It can be as simple as dedicating a few minutes each day to immerse oneself in a creative activity.

Dr. Keyes emphasizes the importance of aligning creative endeavors with personal interests to ensure sustainability and enjoyment.

For example, an individual who enjoys nature might take up nature photography or sketch landscapes, thus integrating creativity seamlessly into their daily activities.

Making time for creativity can serve as a mental retreat from the routine hustle, offering rejuvenation and a sense of accomplishment. The essence lies in recognizing and cherishing smaller creative moments, which cumulatively enhance overall well-being.

Encouraging a culture of creativity

The findings from Dr. Keyes’ research hold significant implications for policymakers and educational frameworks.

As the positive impact of creativity on well-being becomes increasingly evident, integrating access to creative spaces and activities into community health initiatives could boost public morale and happiness.

Schools and workplaces could also benefit from programs that encourage creative expression, fostering environments where imagination and innovation thrive.

Dr. Clark noted that building public awareness about the advantages of creativity, coupled with providing resources and opportunities, can cultivate a culture that values and nurtures creative pursuits.

Communities can use artistic endeavors as powerful tools for enhancing collective mental health and enriching social interactions.

Art is all around us

The beauty of creativity is its accessibility. A simple coloring book can be an excellent starting point. Despite common misconceptions that coloring is only for children, Dr. Clark urges everyone to embrace their inner child.

“Coloring is an example of a mindfulness activity that has a multitude of health benefits. It can help foster social connection, improve concentration, and spur creativity,” said Dr. Clark.

And that’s the extraordinary power of creativity. It instills resilience, restoration, and reconciliation. It provides a sense of meaning and purpose. And most importantly, it makes our lives just a tad bit more colorful.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.



