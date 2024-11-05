Cutting sugar in childhood can prevent a lifetime of health problems

As the holiday season approaches, it’s normal for kids, and even adults to indulge their sweet tooth more than usual. But recent research provides a stark reminder about the long-term health effects of sugar, particularly for the very young ones.

Newly published research sheds light on how reducing sugar in the first 1,000 days after conception might significantly lower a child’s risk of chronic illnesses later in life. That means from gestation up to age 2, lower sugar could be a real game-changer.

Daily sugar consumption

Using data from before and after the end of the UK’s World War II-era sugar rationing in 1953, the researchers embarked on a thrilling journey back in time.

During the war, food rationing was the norm. Essentials like sugar, fats, bacon, meat, and cheese were scarce. But once sugar rationing ended post-war, the average adult’s daily sugar consumption in the UK nearly doubled in no time flat, jumping from 40 grams to 80 grams.

Impact of sugar on health

The researchers studied nearly 60,183 participants born between October 1951 and March 1956, looking to determine the effects of this sugar consumption spike.

The lead author, Tadeja Gracner, a senior economist at the University of Southern California, noted that this situation prompted a unique natural experiment.

The team analyzed figures from the UK Biobank, a large biomedical database, which showed how babies conceived or born during rationing had a 30% decrease in obesity risk. Interestingly, there was a more rapid increase in type 2 diabetes and hypertension in those born after the sugar ration ended.

More than a sweet tooth

“We are designed to like sweet things from the moment of birth,” said Dr. Mark Corkins, the division chief of pediatric gastroenterology and professor of pediatrics at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, who was not involved with the new research.

The refining and concentration of sugar have made it more popular than ever, often over more nutritious options like fruits. Moreover, high sugar consumption seriously impacts our body’s metabolism, causing us to store food as fat.

Sugar: A silent health threat

The US federal Dietary Guidelines recommend that individuals age 2 or older should limit their daily intake of added sugar to less than 10% of their total calories. However, sticking to these guidelines isn’t easy, especially when sugar is ubiquitous, even in baby and toddler foods.

So how do we shift this sugar-dense narrative towards a healthier one? Gracner suggests it’s up to both parents and companies alike.

“Added sugar is everywhere, even in baby and toddler foods, and children are bombarded with TV ads for sugary snacks,” Gracner said.

“While improving nutritional literacy among parents and caregivers is key, we should also hold companies accountable to reformulate baby foods with healthier options and regulate the marketing and pricing of sugary foods targeted at kids.”

Impact of excessive sugar

The implications of high sugar consumption extend beyond individual health, permeating societal structures and economies. The increased prevalence of chronic conditions like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease attributable to sugar intake places considerable strain on healthcare systems.

Moreover, productivity losses due to these health issues impact economic growth at both macro and micro levels. Public awareness campaigns and policy initiatives aimed at reducing sugar consumption have become essential in mitigating these widespread challenges.

Education plays a crucial role in reshaping public perceptions and behaviors concerning diet and nutrition, fostering a culture that values long-term wellness over momentary indulgence.

Towards a sweet solution

If you’re a parent who wants to reduce your child’s sugar consumption, then changing your own eating habits could be a good start.

After all, children tend to model their parents’ behaviors. Furthermore, replacing sugary drinks with healthier alternatives and avoiding stocking up on sweet junk food at home could help set your child on the path to healthier eating habits.

However, it’s not just about reducing sugar intake. Pregnant and lactating women on average consume more than triple the recommended amount of added sugar, crossing 80 grams per day, according to the new study.

“We all want to improve our health and give our children the best start in life, and reducing added sugar early is a powerful step in that direction,” Gracner said. “With better information, environment and the right incentives, parents can more easily reduce sugar exposure, for kids and themselves.”

The study is published in the journal Science.

