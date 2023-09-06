 Days are getting longer as the moon drifts away from Earth • Earth.com
Earth moon
09-06-2023

Days are getting longer as the moon drifts away from Earth

Earth.com staff writer

A recent study exploring the Earth’s ancient association with the moon has revealed that days on our planet are gradually getting longer, largely due to changes in the distance between the Earth and the moon. 

Shorter days of the past

According to the experts, about 1.4 billion years in the past, a day on Earth lasted just over 18 hours, a phenomenon caused by the moon’s closer proximity, which influenced Earth’s rotational behavior.

“As the moon moves away, the Earth is like a spinning figure skater who slows down as they stretch their arms out,” explained study co-author Stephen Meyers, a professor of Geoscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Astrochronology 

To help them understand and describe this peculiar phenomenon, the researchers developed a statistical technique bridging astronomical theories and geological findings, called astrochronology. 

This method offers insights into Earth’s ancient geology, solar system evolution, and old climate transitions captured in rock formations.

“One of our ambitions was to use astrochronology to tell time in the most distant past, to develop very ancient geological time scales. We want to be able to study rocks that are billions of years old in a way that is comparable to how we study modern geologic processes,” Meyers said.

Milankovitch cycles 

The gravitational pull from other celestial bodies, such as the planets and the moon, impacts Earth’s movement in space, resulting in variations in our planet’s axial rotation, wobble, and solar orbit. 

These shifts, known as Milankovitch cycles, play a role in sunlight distribution on Earth and consequently, our climate patterns, which can be observed in the rock record, spanning hundreds of millions of years.

Solar system chaos 

However, diving deeper into billions of years of Earth’s history presents significant challenges. While traditional methods such as radioisotope dating lack the precision needed to identify these cycles, limited knowledge about the moon’s history and the concept of solar system chaos – first introduced by Jacques Laskar in 1989 – further complicates matters.

The solar system, with its myriad components including planets circling the sun, is susceptible to solar system chaos, meaning that even minor initial variations can lead to significant alterations millions of years later, a phenomenon posing major challenges to understanding long-term changes.

However, in 2022, Meyers and his colleagues managed to crack the code on this chaotic solar system in an examination of sediments from a 90 million-year-old rock formation which captured the Earth’s climate cycles. 

Projecting backward 

Yet, the further back in the rock record scientists are trying to go, the less reliable their findings tend to be.

For instance, the moon is now moving away from the Earth at a rate of 3.82 centimeters annually. 

According to Meyers, using this current rate and projecting backward, it follows that “beyond about 1.5 billion years ago, the moon would have been close enough that its gravitational interactions with the Earth would have ripped the moon apart.” However, this contradicts the known age of the moon, which is 4.5 billion years.

Focus of the study 

To solve this puzzle, Meyers aimed to accurately track the movements of our neighboring planets billions of years back to fathom their effects on Earth and its Milankovitch cycles. He presented this dilemma at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory during his sabbatical in 2016.

Alberto Malinverno, a researcher at Columbia and co-author of the recent study, was present. “I was sitting there when I said to myself, ‘I think I know how to do it! Let’s get together!’” he recounted. “It was exciting because, in a way, you dream of this all the time; it was a solution looking for a problem.”

How the research was conducted 

During their collaboration, they combined a statistical approach Meyers devised in 2015, termed TimeOpt, with astronomical theories, geologic insights, and a refined statistical method called Bayesian inversion, to help them understand system uncertainties.

Testing their new method, named TimeOptMCMC, they examined two rock strata: the 1.4 billion-year-old Xiamaling Formation in Northern China and a 55 million-year-old segment from the Walvis Ridge in the southern Atlantic. 

Reliable evaluations 

This technique allowed for reliable evaluations of Earth’s rotational axis direction and orbital shape from both recent and ancient times, and factored in uncertainties, while also helping them pinpoint the day’s length and the gap between Earth and the moon.

“In the future, we want to expand the work into different intervals of geologic time,” Malinverno said.

Two other studies have also employed rock records and Milankovitch cycles to decode Earth’s history and behavior. One team at Lamont-Doherty authenticated Earth’s orbital fluctuations using an Arizonian rock formation. Another collaborative effort involving Meyers studied marine organisms’ evolution and extinction cycles, tracing back 450 million years.

“The geologic record is an astronomical observatory for the early solar system. We are observing its consistent rhythm, preserved in rocks and life’s history,” Meyers concluded.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
09-06-2023
When blackbirds get sick, it takes weeks for them to recover
09-06-2023
Fossil discovery provides a new glimpse into early bird evolution 
09-06-2023
Ghostly green Comet Nishimura is now visible to the naked eye
09-06-2023
The September night sky is full of captivating celestial sights
09-06-2023
State of the Climate: Greenhouse gases hit a record high in 2022
09-06-2023
Apes evolved shoulders as "brakes" to safely climb down trees
09-06-2023
Days are getting longer as the moon drifts away from Earth
09-05-2023
Did humans first evolve in Europe? Ape skull sparks new debate
09-05-2023
AI can read and diagnose mammograms just as well as humans
09-05-2023
Sleep debt: New parents lose two months of sleep in a baby's first year
09-05-2023
Opposites attract? Usually not, according to a new study
09-05-2023
Fatal encounters: The future of the red wolf remains unclear
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved