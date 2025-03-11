How creating 'woolly mice' in the lab will bring back the woolly mammoth

In a twist that sounds like science fiction, researchers have modified mouse DNA to include traits that were once found in the extinct woolly mammoth. These genetic engineering efforts highlight growing attempts to make de-extinction a reality for vanished species.

This project has yielded small mice bearing a fluffy, woolly coat that echoes features of the Ice Age giant. The lab results have stirred curiosity among scientists and the general public.

De-extinction of lost species

“For us, it’s an incredibly big deal,” said Beth Shapiro, chief science officer at Colossal Biosciences in Dallas. Scientists behind this plan envision a future where extinct creatures might roam again.

The experts see these tiny rodents as proof that CRISPR can modify multiple genes to recreate lost traits. The technology harnesses molecular tools to snip and rearrange DNA inside living cells.

Tweaking the genes

To make the mice woolly, the researchers analyzed ancient mammoth genomes alongside elephant DNA. They disabled certain genes tied to hair texture, color, and heat regulation.

They also introduced a unique mutation found in woolly mammoths to see if it would produce thick fur. The resulting offspring exhibited curly coats that surprised many observers.

Can de-extinction bring species back?

Vincent Lynch, a biology professor at the University at Buffalo, remains unconvinced about bringing back the vanished giants and recently voiced his skepticism. “Mammoths are extinct and cannot be ‘de-extincted’ or resurrected,” he stated.

Critics argue that the time and resources funneled into reviving extinct beasts might be better spent saving creatures that are currently teetering on the brink of extinction. They question whether any environment could truly accommodate the needs of species that disappeared thousands of years ago.

Practical stumbling blocks

Even if these genetic tweaks scale up, an elephant’s gestation lasts nearly two years, which complicates experiments. The size of the mother and the specialized procedures that are required add another layer of difficulty.

Some scientists also worry about how herds of woolly-elephant hybrids might affect fragile ecosystems. These delicate networks of living organisms can be disrupted in ways that are hard to predict.

Others are worried about overshadowing urgent efforts to protect living species. They believe well-tested conservation approaches must not lose momentum.

Concerns about unpredictable mutations

Recreating extinct species raises questions about ethics and responsibility. Some bioethicists warn that modifying living animals to resemble long-lost species could create unintended suffering, especially if genetic changes cause health complications.

Others argue that lab-engineered species might blur the lines between conservation and unnatural interference.

Scientists also face concerns about genetic drift, where unpredictable mutations arise over generations. If mammoth-like elephants are introduced into the wild, they may not behave like their Ice Age relatives.

Such changes might influence their ability to interact with the environment as their ancient counterparts did, affecting everything from diet and migration patterns to social structures and survival strategies.

This uncertainty fuels debate over whether reviving extinct species serves scientific curiosity more than real-world ecological benefits.

Future of de-extinction research

Colossal Biosciences aims to produce elephant embryos with mammoth-like traits within a few years. The ambitious timeline hinges on refining gene-editing steps and ensuring safe pregnancies.

In the meantime, these fuzzy rodents serve as a tiny window into how far science can push modifications. The experiment demonstrates a desire to study extinct adaptations without waiting for a living mammoth to appear.

Many experts remain unconvinced that this venture will lead to practical conservation gains. Others see an inventive effort to better understand genetic traits that once shaped Ice Age creatures.

Supporters argue that advanced editing approaches might shield certain species from threats like habitat loss or disease, whereas critics counter that tinkering with extinct DNA could distract from proven strategies such as habitat restoration.

Debates aside, each step in this research reveals new layers of complexity in de-extinction. We now face the question of how far to push these technologies.

The controversies will likely intensify as the conversation shifts from lab-born mice to massive mammals.

The study is published in the journal bioRxiv.

Image Credit: Colossal Biosciences

