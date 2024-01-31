Dementia was extremely rare in ancient times, so why is it now so prevalent?

In our exploration of age-related dementia, a common belief is that this affliction is as old as humanity itself. However, research led by the University of Southern California (USC) suggests a different history behind this disease.

This study delves into classical Greek and Roman medical texts, revealing that severe memory loss, now almost epidemic, was surprisingly rare around 2,000 to 2,500 years ago.

This finding strengthens the theory that Alzheimer’s and related dementias are largely products of modern lifestyles and environments.

Factors like sedentary behavior and air pollution are significant contributors.

Tracking dementia throughout history

Caleb Finch, the study’s first author and a University Professor at the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, sheds light on the ancient Greeks’ understanding of memory issues.

“The ancient Greeks had very, very few — but we found them — mentions of something that would be like mild cognitive impairment,” said Finch.

They acknowledged mild cognitive impairments, akin to what we identify today, but nothing on the scale of Alzheimer’s, which involves substantial loss of memory, speech, and reasoning.

The study’s journey through ancient medical literature, including works by Hippocrates and his disciples, reveals intriguing insights.

These texts extensively catalog ailments common in older people, such as deafness and dizziness, yet surprisingly omit significant memory loss. However, as we shift to ancient Rome, the narrative changes slightly.

Notable figures like Galen and Pliny the Elder begin to document instances of memory decline in the elderly.

For example, Galen observed learning difficulties in some 80-year-olds, while Pliny the Elder recounted a senator who forgot his own name. Cicero, too, noted a kind of “elderly silliness,” though he didn’t associate it with all old men.

“When we got to the Romans, and we uncovered at least four statements that suggest rare cases of advanced dementia — we can’t tell if it’s Alzheimer’s. So, there was a progression going from the ancient Greeks to the Romans,” Finch explained.

Environmental factors and cognitive decline

Finch, alongside co-author Stanley Burstein, a historian at California State University, Los Angeles, postulates that the denser Roman cities and increased pollution might have escalated cognitive decline cases.

The use of lead in cooking vessels, water pipes, and even wine sweetening by Roman aristocrats likely exacerbated the issue, given lead’s neurotoxic properties.

To further their understanding, Finch didn’t limit his research to the ancient Western world. Lacking demographic data for ancient Greece and Rome, he turned to a modern comparison: the Tsimane Amerindians of the Bolivian Amazon.

The Tsimane’s preindustrial, physically active lifestyle mirrors that of the ancient civilizations, and significantly, they exhibit extremely low dementia rates.

An international team, including Margaret Gatz, a professor at the USC Leonard Davis School, found that only about 1% of older Tsimane people suffer from dementia, a stark contrast to the 11% incidence in the United States’ elderly population.

Rethinking dementia in the light of history

In summary, this comprehensive study, bridging ancient texts and contemporary groups, underscores the profound impact of environmental factors on dementia risk throughout history.

The Tsimane community offers a valuable model for understanding how lifestyle choices influence cognitive health.

As Finch notes, their minimal dementia rates provide a template for asking critical questions about the environment’s role in this modern-day health challenge.

“The Tsimane data, which is quite deep, is very valuable,” Finch said. “This is the best-documented large population of older people that have minimal dementia, all of which indicates that the environment is a huge determinant on dementia risk. They give us a template for asking these questions.”

This research revisits our historical understanding of dementia while providing suggestions for future studies, potentially reshaping our approach to preventing and managing this condition in the modern world.

The full study was published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

