Psychoactive drug is the only known treatment that heals traumatic brain injuries

In a groundbreaking study, Stanford researchers have discovered a potential treatment for the invisible wounds of war, particularly traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) that often lead to post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and suicide among military veterans.

Published in the journal Nature Medicine, the study reveals that the plant-based psychoactive drug ibogaine, in combination with magnesium, can significantly reduce symptoms of PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and improve functioning in veterans with traumatic brain injury.

Focus of the study

TBIs are commonly caused by external forces such as blast explosions, vehicle collisions, or other physical impacts, leading to significant neuropsychiatric symptoms. With mainstream treatments falling short, researchers have been exploring alternative therapies.

Ibogaine, derived from the African shrub iboga, has traditionally been used in spiritual ceremonies and has recently caught the attention of the medical community for its potential in treating opioid and cocaine addiction.

Significance of the research

Dr. Nolan Williams, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford, highlighted the uniqueness of the study: “No other drug has ever been able to alleviate the functional and neuropsychiatric symptoms of traumatic brain injury. The results are dramatic, and we intend to study this compound further.”

Treatment assessments

The researchers, collaborating with VETS, Inc., a foundation that facilitates psychedelic-assisted therapies for veterans, conducted a study on 30 U.S. special forces veterans.

These veterans, having sustained TBIs and experiencing severe psychiatric symptoms and disabilities, underwent treatment with magnesium and ibogaine at a clinic in Mexico. Pre- and post-treatment assessments at Stanford showed significant improvements in PTSD, anxiety, depression, and overall functioning.

Transformative results

“These men were incredibly intelligent, high-performing individuals who experienced life-altering functional disability from TBI during their time in combat,” Williams said. “They were all willing to try most anything that they thought might help them get their lives back.”

Craig, a 52-year-old study participant and Navy veteran, shared his transformative experience: “Since [ibogaine treatment], my cognitive function has been fully restored. This has resulted in advancement at work and vastly improved my ability to talk to my children and wife.”

Similarly, Sean, a 51-year-old veteran, said that ibogaine treatment “saved his life,” lifting him from a state of hopelessness to clarity.

Exciting potential

The study noted no serious side effects from ibogaine, with veterans reporting only typical symptoms like headaches and nausea. The researchers plan to further analyze additional data, including brain scans, to understand how ibogaine led to cognitive improvements. They also aim to explore the drug’s potential for treating other neuropsychiatric conditions beyond traumatic brain injury.

This research, independently funded by philanthropic donations and not associated with VETS, Inc., opens a promising avenue for treating TBI and related conditions, potentially revolutionizing the approach to mental health challenges faced by veterans.

More about ibogaine

Ibogaine is a naturally occurring psychoactive substance in plants of the Apocynaceae family, such as Tabernanthe iboga, commonly found in West Africa. It has been used traditionally in ritualistic ceremonies and for medicinal purposes among indigenous populations in this region.

In recent times, ibogaine has gained attention for its potential in treating addiction, particularly opioid addiction. It is thought to reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

The exact mechanism by which ibogaine affects the brain and addiction is complex and involves several neurotransmitter systems, but it’s known to be a serotonin reuptake inhibitor and have effects on other neurotransmitters like dopamine and glutamate.

However, ibogaine’s use is not without risks. It can cause serious side effects, including cardiac and neurological issues, and in some cases, it has been associated with fatal outcomes.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.