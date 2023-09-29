Article image
09-29-2023

Did early animal evolution start with predatory behavior?

Earth.com staff writer

Were the earliest forms of animals more inclined towards a predatory nature or passive filtering like sponges? 

A new study on sea anemones may offer some answers. The research indicates that the evolution of sea anemones, and potentially the early evolution of multicellular organisms, was significantly shaped by a predatory lifestyle.

Predatory larvae

The study, which was led by Dr Thomas W. Holstein of Heidelberg University, was focused on the young life stages or larvae of the Aiptasia sea anemone. 

Contrary to previous beliefs, these larvae actively hunt and feed on live prey. They do not rely on algae as previously thought. Using specialized stinging cells and a rudimentary neuronal network, these larvae capture and devour their prey.

“In its simplest form, the gastrula develops from a hollow sphere of cells, the blastula, forming a larval stage with gut and mouth; imagine pushing a ball inwards at one side. All animals pass through this gastrula stage, which could also have existed at the beginning of animal evolution,” said Dr. Holstein.

A model organism 

The Aiptasia sea anemone holds significance as a model for researching endosymbiosis in corals and other cnidarians.

“Corals live in nutrient-poor waters and as larvae or young polyps, take up symbiotic algae cells. In Aiptasia, however, this process is important for adults but does not lead to growth and settlement of the larvae, suggesting that nutrition is a critical step in closing the life cycle,” said Dr. Holstein. 

Ira Mägele, a member of the research group, provided crucial evidence. She found that even in the late gastrula stage, Aiptasia larvae actively use their stinging cells to hunt prey that matches their size, subsequently consuming and digesting them.

Relevance of Aiptasia 

While corals, especially in nutrient-deficient waters, absorb symbiotic algae cells during their larvae or young polyp stages, Aiptasia doesn’t show this reliance during their larval phase. 

According to the researchers, lab studies of the nutritional conditions showed that the food for the tiny Aiptasia larvae had to be small enough and alive. Nauplius larvae of Tisbe copepods are 50 to 80 micrometers – a similar size to Aiptasia larvae – making them an ideal food.

Under these conditions, larvae grew consistently, later settling and undergoing metamorphosis into primary polyps.

“In this way, we were able to grow mature polyps as well as their descendants for the first time,” explained Mägele. 

“By thus closing the life cycle of Aiptasia, it will finally be possible to carry out necessary molecular genetic experiments required for functional studies on this key endosymbiotic model organism,” noted study co-author Dr. Elizabeth Hambleton.

Redefining the gastrula hypothesis

Dr. Holstein’s findings challenge the long-standing gastrula hypothesis first proposed by evolutionary theorist Ernst Haeckel in the 19th century. While Haeckel imagined the gastrula as a passive, particle-filtering entity similar to sponges, the Aiptasia gastrula tells a different story. It showcases a predatory lifestyle with specialized stinging cells tailored for hunting.

This predatory nature, which is also found in some single-celled organisms and simple worms, might have been pivotal in the evolution of multicellular organisms, potentially even spurring the development of sophisticated nervous systems.

The study is published in the journal PNAS.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
Predatory-animals.jpg
09-29-2023
Did early animal evolution start with predatory behavior?
2023/09/Low-Res_Garumbatitan_Fig2.png3_.jpg
09-29-2023
Colossal new dinosaur was hidden in Spain's Early Cretaceous fossils
Oil-field.jpg
09-29-2023
Britain approves controversial oil and gas field in the North Sea
Superbolts.jpg
09-29-2023
Superbolts: Secrets of supercharged lightning strikes revealed
2023/09/microplastics_water_1medium.jpg
09-29-2023
"Plastic rain" is now a real thing as airborne microplastics are discovered in clouds
Dog-disease.jpg
09-29-2023
Mouthwash with pomegranate helps prevent gum disease in dogs
2023/09/osiris-rex_sample-return-capsule_lab_1medium.jpg
09-29-2023
Mysterious black dust found on Bennu asteroid samples
Antimatter.jpg
09-29-2023
Force of Earth's gravity on antimatter is measured for the first time
Turtle-DNA.jpg
09-29-2023
DNA remnants found in six million-year-old sea turtle
Flower-pollinator.jpg
09-29-2023
Just a few genetic differences tailor flowers to specific pollinators
Climbing-stairs.jpg
09-28-2023
Climbing stairs can slash your heart disease risk by 20 percent
2023/09/Killing-porpoises.jpg
09-28-2023
Killer whales have been killing porpoises for decades, but why?
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved