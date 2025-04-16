Discovery of ancient cymbals suggests that music connected Arabian cultures

Resting for thousands of years beneath northern Oman’s arid soil, some copper cymbals have waited silently. Their metallic edges, once polished by countless hands, remained hidden until archaeologists revealed them in sunlight.

Music has long been a shared language for humanity. Even before modern instruments existed, societies found creative ways to celebrate, mourn, and mark important occasions through sound.

After studying historical patterns and artifacts, researchers grew curious about how melodies shaped Bronze Age cultures in the Arabian Gulf.

Professor Khaled Douglas from Sultan Qaboos University in Oman led a team of researchers that uncovered a special pair of copper cymbals in northern Oman.

They were carefully stacked one on top of the other, buried beneath layers of plaster and stone in what appears to have been a ritual building.



“These copper alloy cymbals are the first of their kind to have been found in good archaeological contexts in Oman and are from a particularly early context that questions some of the assumptions on their origin and development,” said Professor Douglas.

Bronze Age Oman’s musical roots

Oman’s Umm an-Nar culture flourished around the third millennium BC. Trade networks connected this region to distant lands, especially the Indus Valley civilization, which thrived in what is now Pakistan and northwestern India.

The presence of copper resources in Oman attracted merchants who carried goods across seas and deserts. Archaeologists suggest these interactions sparked cultural exchanges that went well beyond the the trade of goods, silver or spices.

Music moved with ancient trade

Scholars often focus on the economic reasons behind trading routes, such as the exchange of pottery or beads. A deeper look reveals that intangible elements like music also traveled with traders, forging personal connections on top of commercial ties.

“The Early Bronze Age (Umm-an-Nar period) has already shown rich evidence of interregional contact. However, the exact nature of these contacts is still a matter of study and debate,” stated Professor Nasser Al-Jahwari from Sultan Qaboos University.

Contact between the Arabian Peninsula and other Bronze Age civilizations supported the spread of customs, beliefs, and creative forms.

Cymbals survived thousands of years

Percussive instruments often vanish from the historical record because metal corrodes and wood decays. That is why finding an intact set of cymbals, precisely dated to the Bronze Age, has raised excitement.

In many archaeological sites, only a few stray pieces of metal remain. In this case, the cymbals lay in a context that hinted at ritual or cultural gatherings.

Copper cymbals in situ after removing part of the fill layer. They are on top of each other, perfectly aligned. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Y. Al Rahbi

Researchers suspect these instruments could have been struck in ceremonies that united people from different backgrounds.

Social significance of music

For ancient communities, music was more than art. It likely supported communal dancing and unified groups from diverse origins, especially in thriving trade hubs.

Omani sites show a lively mix of pottery styles and architectural features, suggesting that people mingled, intermarried, and shared festivities.

“Discovery of the Dahwa cymbals encourages the view that already during the late third millennium BC, music, chanting and communal dancing set the tone for mediating contact between various communities in this region for the millennia to follow,” concluded the study’s authors at the end of their analysis.

The discovery of these cymbals indicates that musical activities might have played a powerful role in shaping local identities.

Music across the desert and sea

The cymbals found at Dahwa add to growing evidence that sound-based rituals played a vital role in community identity across south-east Arabia, Mesopotamia, and the Indus Valley.

Their design resembles examples unearthed at Mohenjo-daro and Harappa, suggesting that certain instrument shapes and functions were widely recognized and possibly shared between regions that were separated by hundreds of miles.

Rather than being isolated traditions, these instruments point to an early, shared musical culture that crossed boundaries.

The discovery supports the idea that songs, rhythms, and instruments helped ease interactions between groups that traded, worshipped, and likely celebrated together – making music a practical tool for diplomacy, not just expression.

Cymbals show music’s long legacy

Artifacts such as cymbals serve as silent witnesses to past customs. They reveal how people forged connections beyond mere commerce and remind us that art and ritual often transcend language.

Ancient travelers crossing seas might have carried beliefs, instruments, and songs. Those intangible elements likely established common ground among groups who spoke different tongues and wore different clothes.

The copper cymbals from Oman speak volumes about ancient societies. They show that music can bring people together across distances, reinforcing trade partnerships and enriching local celebrations.

The study was published in Antiquity.

