Does believing in Santa really make kids behave better? A new study found out

Every December, colorful lights and festive tunes remind kids, and adults, that Santa Claus is on his way. Families fill their homes with decorations, children write wish lists, and a sense of anticipation hangs in the air.

Parents have long told their kids that if they behave well, Santa will bring them just what they asked for. Until recently, few studies examined whether this belief actually influenced how kids act.

In a new project, researchers decided to see if children truly become more considerate when they think Santa is watching.

They explored whether kids act better because of the story of Santa or because of everything else going on during the holiday season.

Professor Kapitány from the University of Oxford led the investigation along with colleagues from Durham, Edinburgh, and Leeds.

Kids, Santa, and surprises

The study tracked 533 kids between ages four and nine over three separate Christmases and visits from Santa. Families reported on behaviors like sharing, helping others, and following rules.

Parents also described whether their kids believed in Santa and took part in festive traditions. According to the data, there was no direct link between Santa belief alone and an increase in kindness.

Instead, good behavior rose as Christmas neared when families engaged in activities such as decorating their homes, singing carols, and enjoying special treats.

The study noted that these experiences led to small but consistent boosts in generous and respectful actions.

This shift also came with a bump in more rowdy moments, highlighting that heightened excitement can show up in many ways.

The power of festive rituals

For many families, hanging ornaments or baking Christmas cookies is more than just a fun holiday pastime.

These rituals offer children a chance to feel a sense of togetherness and excitement that breaks up their usual routine.

The study suggests that these shared activities have a greater effect on kindness than the idea of being judged by a mysterious gift-giver in a red suit.

Parents often say they remind kids to be on their best behavior so Santa will reward them. Yet the findings show it’s the holiday atmosphere itself that has the strongest pull.

One researcher described it by saying “the magic is in the time of year, so to speak, not in the claim over the supernatural big man.”

Supernatural beliefs and morality

Some scholars point out that Santa is often placed on the same pedestal as other powerful beings in certain cultures.

Parents treat him as a figure who can watch children from afar, keep track of good deeds, and decide on gifts.

This study adds to conversations about how belief in unseen forces might shape moral choices.

Other work shows that religious ideas can sometimes bring out prosocial behavior. Hearing about rules or promises of rewards can prompt more cooperation.

In the case of Santa, though, the results suggest that the presence of traditions might play a bigger role in guiding kids toward friendly, generous actions.

Contrasting philosophies on kids and Santa

Philosophers have different views on whether parents should even promote Santa’s story.

Dr. Joseph Millum from the University of St. Andrews worries it “breaches trust,” calling Santa a “preposterous lie.” Others feel that Santa can be a healthy way to bring joy into children’s lives.

Tom Whyman, a lecturer in philosophy at the University of Liverpool, says that “kids need Santa.”

These opinions highlight the varying attitudes people have toward a figure whose influence has become an enduring feature of holiday culture.

When parents choose whether to encourage this tale, they grapple with how it shapes their children’s sense of wonder and truth.

Some families see Santa as harmless make-believe, while others wonder if creating a magical visitor might later undermine a child’s trust.

The study reminds us that cultural myths carry weight, yet they may not fully explain shifts in children’s behavior.

Implications for holiday traditions

The research shows that singing festive songs, placing ornaments on a tree, or preparing traditional foods creates a distinct environment. That environment is linked with both extra kindness and occasional bursts of negative behavior.

While the belief in Santa himself did not correlate directly with improved conduct, the coordinated celebration of the season proved to be more powerful.

Families can consider how these moments bring the household closer. Children who help bake cookies or watch a classic Christmas movie often feel a greater sense of involvement.

This sense of participation aligns with the study’s findings that holiday events can be a driving force behind thoughtful gestures, cooperation, and cheer.

Bigger questions about childhood and culture

Santa’s modern image traces back to a blend of folklore, marketing campaigns, and traditions inspired by Saint Nicholas.

For countless children, the idea of a kindhearted figure traveling the skies in a single night is a highlight of December.

This study encourages us to think about how such stories fit into broader questions about parenting approaches and cultural myths.

Many communities celebrate special figures who reward the nice and ignore or punish the naughty.

In each case, children experience stories they can hold onto, if only for a few magical years. The current research suggests that these stories may matter less than the rituals and music, but they still add color to the season.

Why does any of this matter?

Plenty of families continue to share the Santa story, watch Christmas movies, and maintain lively traditions.

The researchers point out that more studies could explore how different cultural celebrations, and the potential stress levels surrounding them, ultimately help shape child development.

From the outside, it might seem obvious that gatherings, songs, and decorations encourage bright and kind behavior, yet measuring these elements takes careful planning.

Some psychologists are curious about whether similar patterns show up around other holidays or special events with strong rituals.

The core message remains that communal practices, family bonding, and joyful anticipation often spark gentler and more considerate behavior in children.

The Santa myth is part of that puzzle, but it may not be the only factor making kids play nicely.

What did we learn about kids and Santa?

The takeaway here is that Christmas is a powerful backdrop for shaping how children behave.

A lively household filled with festive foods, carols, and colorful decorations can steer kids toward more thoughtful choices, even if the well-known Santa story doesn’t stand alone as a motivator.

Traditions that families share appear to matter more than the promise of presents under the tree.

These observations offer a new way to think about how myths and rituals come together to create a meaningful holiday experience.

Children may still look forward to Santa’s arrival each year, but the real spark for positive behavior lies in those precious moments spent enjoying the season.

The full study was published in the journal OSF Pre-prints.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–